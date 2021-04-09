Hastings head coach Blake Marquardt didn’t want to see the Omaha South lineup flip over again.
Not for a fifth time. Not with a two-run lead and the end of the game looming.
The sixth-ranked Tigers had seen enough of the first five Packers, who combined for nine of the team’s 12 hits and six of the eight runs on the board.
“It was definitely in the front of my mind the whole time,” Marquardt said. “We needed to at least get the first out and then go from there.”
Markus Miller, who was working his fifth full inning in relief of Hastings starter Braden Kalvelage, induced a ground out of the Packers’ sixth hitter. Then got another in a 3-1 count for out number two. And then another out of the eight hole to end the game.
At a rainy Duncan Field on Friday, Hastings was a winner, 10-8.
Miller entered the frame at 67 pitches. Marquardt, who has previously used his junior left-hander in shorter stints, wasn’t sold on the extended outing. But it worked out.
“We weren’t even sure it was going to be Markus. We thought about going to (Luke) Brooks to close the game because at that point, every (Packer) hitter had seen Miller two or three times,” Marquardt said. “But he got the first three guys out and that was the end of the game.”
Miller earned the win having largely shut down an Omaha South offense that had tagged Kalvelage with six runs — all earned — in just 1 2/3 innings. The Packers managed only four hits and two unearned runs off of Miller in the subsequent frames.
“He’s a competitor and I think that mindset carries him in a lot of ways,” Marquardt said of Miller. “He wants to compete every single pitch, and his fastball moves, his curveball moves, his changeup is a good velocity change. Even when he gets down 3-1, 3-0 in counts, you still have confidence he’s going to come back with a strike.
“Guys just think they can hit him harder than they do and he finds ways to get outs.”
Playing in his first true varsity season, Miller said he has gradually calmed his nerves. His first outing came in the season opener against No. 1 Norris, which the Tigers won 8-6.
“I still get nerves sometimes, but now they go away usually,” Miller, who struck out three Packers, said.
Omaha South opened the game with a double, an RBI triple, and a sacrifice fly for its 2-0 lead.
Hastings responded with six runs on only two hits in its half of the first, taking advantage of two South errors.
Kalvelage and Brayden Mackey walke. Justin Musgrave and Luke Brooks singled. Trayton Newman reached on an error. Isaiah Henry walked, and, later, Trevor Sullivan sacrificed.
Hastings and Kalvelage nearly posted a scoreless frame in the top of the second after the Tigers’ starter saved a run on a comebacker, but South’s David DeLeon cleared the bases with a two-out, three-run triple. Ethan Balkus followed with an RBI single and the game was tied.
“(South) 1-through-5 could swing it,” Marquardt said. “They were free-swingers and they hit a lot of barrels... (Kalvelage) was just missing to the middle of the plate. He even said every time they hit him hard he was missing middle. So we went to Miller right away because he’s a kid we trust — normally in the back end of a game and not in long relief — but we wanted to stay in the game. We didn’t expect five innings out of him, but he gave them to us anyway.”
The Tigers took the lead for good when Trayton Newman’s gapper in the second turned into a three-run, inside-the-park home run, bringing home Musgrave and Brooks with it.
Marquardt, who played at Duncan Field in college and has now coached in it for a number of years, knew he was sending Newman all the way when he saw the ball land in the wet outfield grass.
“I know this place well enough to send him,” Marquardt said through a grin. “He’s a fast kid and is really locked in right now and he’s hitting a lot of barrels. He’s probably the most trusted bat in the lineup right now.”
Hastings added one more insurance run in the fifth. Trevor Sullivan, who drew a one-out walk, took second on a passed ball, advanced to third on a Kalvelage single, and scored on a Mackey groundout.
The Tigers scored seven unearned runs, benefitting from four South errors.
Miller stranded a pair of Packers in each the fourth and fifth, surrendering just one run in each frame.
South lead off hitter Sam Hodoly finished 4-for-4, scoring three runs and driving in one. DeLeon was 2-for-3 with four RBI.
Hastings (7-4) visits Norfolk (3-10) Saturday morning before hosting Kearney (6-7) on Monday and traveling to Columbus (6-7) on Tuesday.
“It’s a tough little stretch for us,” Marquardt said. “Our pitchers are going to be tested and so is our offense because we’re going to see quality arms.”
OMS (9-8).......240 110 0 — 8 12 4
HAS (7-4)........630 010 x — 10 7 3
W — Markus Miller. L — Gus Hodoly.
2B — O, DeLeon, S. Hodoly 2.
3B — O, Leng.
HR — H, Newman.
