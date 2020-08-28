Senior experience and leadership led the way for Hastings football team Friday.
After a slow start, the Tigers roared back and sped to a 35-14 win over McCook at Hastings College’s Lloyd Wilson Field.
Adversity struck early against the Tigers.
Hastings fumbled away the football on the game’s opening possession that got to the Bison 40-yard line. When the Tigers got the ball back, their drive stalled at McCook’s 24-yard line.
Two plays later, McCook had a 7-0 lead after the Bisons ripped off an 88-yard touchdown run.
That’s when the Tiger upperclassmen came to the rescue and helped Hastings take the lead they never gave up.
HHS owned a 21-7 advantage before halftime, then shut out the Bison in the second half.
“It’s all about keeping things together when they aren’t going very well. This group (of seniors) does a great job of that,” said Tiger head coach Charlie Shoemaker. “They’re responsive and do a good job of kind of keeping everything together.”
Still, the Tigers’ rough start caused concern from their coach.
“We got a nice drive going and then we got a little careless with it. We’ve just got to do our thing and keep moving up and down the field,” Shoemaker said.
The up-tempo Tiger offense relied on its reputable ball-control passing attack that has seen steady improvement over the past several seasons.
Senior quarterback Jarrett Synek showed his stuff as a passer, going 18-for-24 and totaling 300 aerial yards. He closed with four touchdown tosses.
Running back Zaide Weidner enjoyed a good night running the football. He helped balance the Tiger offense with 70 yards on the ground, including a 67-yard touchdown scamper to close out Hastings’ first-half scoring.
Receiver Braden Kalvelage caught two touchdown passes from Synek. His first was from 13 yards out, as the Tigers built a 28-14 advantage late in the third quarter. His second TD was off an 84-yard pass when Kalvelage beat his defender downfield, hauled the pigskin down, then simply outran the defender for the TD.
Scatback Carson Shoemaker also collected two touchdown receptions. His 17-yard touchdown catch gave HHS its first score with about four minutes left in the first quarter.
Shoemaker’s second touchdown was a 12-yard pass play, with Synek on the throwing end of it.
The Tiger defense knew that they had a big challenge ahead of them against a McCook running game that can methodically march down the field, putting up scores and eating up clock.
Considering McCook’s strong offense, giving up 14 points to the Bison was a solid performance even though the Tigers gave up a few big plays.
“That was our goal,” Shoemaker said about limiting McCook to its final scoring output. “They were going to come in and ball control, and keep our offense off the field.
“We gave up some big plays, which is a little bit uncharacteristic of us. We were out of position a couple times. We seemed to fight through a lot of that.”
One of those big plays was an 88-yard run that drew first blood. McCook closed with 280 rushing yards.
This was the season opener for the Bison, expected to be one of the better teams in Class B.
“McCook has a nice team. We knew they would be tough. They are going to win a lot of football games this year.”
The Bison came into Friday’s battle with 10 returning starters on defense – most of them seniors. The McCook defense will be a mainstay in 2020.
“I thought when we did things correctly against their defense that we were very efficient,” coach Shoemaker said.
The Tiger victory is the third consecutive vs. McCook over two-season stretch. HHS downed the Bison in last season’s opener, then the Tigers defeated McCook in the 2019 first round of the playoffs.
Both teams are preseason Class B top-10 teams.
McCook (0-1).........................7 7 0 0 – 14
Hastings (2-0).......................7 14 7 7 – 35
M – Jacob Gomez-Wilson 88 run (Luke Maris kick)
H – Carson Shoemaker 17 pass from Jarrett Synek (Breyer Menke kick)
H – Shoemaker 12 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
H – Zaide Weidner 67 run (Menke kick)
M – Alec Langen 7 run (Maris kick)
H – Braden Kalvelage 13 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
H – Kalvelage 84 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
M H
First Downs 12 15
Rushing Yards 280 129
Passing Yards 33 315
Total Yards 313 429
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Punts 5-38 2-58
Penalties-yards 10-85 4-30
RUSHING – M, Mark Arp 10-(-7), Langen 7-49, Maris 7-42, Leighton Fisher 1-1, Jacob Gomez-Wilson 9-200. H, Synek 6-27, Weidner 4-70, Trevor Sullivan 8-31, Cooper Hunsley 1-1.
PASSING – M, Arp 4-8-0 33. H, Synek 18-24-0 300, Daeton Espino 2-3-0 15.
RECEIVING – M, Langen 2-10, Gomez-Wilson 1, Lucas Gomez-Wilson 1-22. H, Kalvelage 5-158, Austin Nauert 2-15, Gareth Jones 2-12, Shoemaker 7-73, Beau Dreher 2-42, Elijah Combs 9. Thomas Hoffman 1-6.
