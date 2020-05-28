Hastings’ municipal park playgrounds and restrooms and the city skate park will reopen for public use on Monday, with small water features to follow in the subsequent two weeks, the city Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday.
The news release doesn’t address plans for a possible season at the Hastings Aquacourt water park. Officials have said previously they hope to have a decision by the end of this week concerning whether Aquacourt can open this year, given continuing social distancing requirements related to public health. Aquacourt originally had been scheduled to open for the season on May 23.
In Thursday’s release, the Parks and Recreation Department said the playgrounds and skate park won’t be regularly disinfected once they are reopened, and that visitors will use them at their own risk.
The skate park is located on West Third Street between the Hastings Community Center (former National Guard Armory building) and Aquacourt.
Park restrooms will be cleaned once each day.
The Libs Park splash pad is scheduled to open for the season on June 8. The splash pad will be cleaned once per day.
The wading pools in Lincoln and Heartwell parks are set to open to the public on June 15. The wading pools will be cleaned once per day.
The Parks and Recreation Department encourages all users of the facilities to follow good practices for preventing the spread of illness.
These practices include washing hands with soap and water before and after visiting; taking breaks to use hand sanitizer; making an effort to keep 6 feet of distance from other visitors; avoiding visiting when you aren’t feeling well; and avoiding visits when the area is too crowded.
The park playgrounds have been off-limits from use, as denoted by yellow caution tape wrapped around them, since directed health measures were issued in March to thwart the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
