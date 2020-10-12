A Hastings couple with special insight into the health needs of area residents will carry the mantle of leadership in the 2021 United Way of South Central Nebraska fundraising campaign.
David and Brandee Schram will serve as chairs of the campaign, which kicked off Monday.
“We are excited to be a part of the campaign,” said Brandee Schram, a doctor of pharmacy who works at Redline Specialty Pharmacy in Hastings, in a news release. “During my six years on the United Way Board of Directors, I was able to see firsthand all of the ways that they impact our area. Your donation, big or small, really is an investment in our community.”
David Schram, Brandee’s husband, is a doctor of medicine in practice at Family Medical Center.
This will be the 79th consecutive annual campaign for the United Way, which provides funding for 19 health and human service agencies and 44 programs in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
“We are so fortunate to have the Schrams as chairs for this year’s campaign,” said Jodi Graves, United Way executive director. “Their dedication to our community and the United Way mission is inspiring. We look forward to the chairs using their leadership skills and commitment to the community to help United Way meet the growing needs within south central Nebraska.”
The fundraising goal for this year’s campaign has been set at $550,000.
Because of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, United Way will forgo a campaign kickoff event this year. Instead, the organization is promoting a virtual scavenger hunt featuring United Way partner agencies that began Monday.
To participate in the scavenger hunt, visit the organization’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/unitedwayofscne.
For more information visit www.unitedwayscne.org or contact Graves at 402-461-8412 or jodi@unitedwayscne.org.
