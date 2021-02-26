LINCOLN — Hastings didn’t have any swimmer or relay advance to the finals, but head coach Charles Scribner was still pleased with his teams’ performances Friday at the state meet at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
HHS’ girls will swim three consolation finals and the boys will compete in two on Saturday.
“We still made it back to the second day and that still means a lot to them,” Scribner said. “Not disappointed. Always hoping for more, but nothing to be disappointed about.”
Diana Brailita clinched a spot in the 50-yard freestyle consolation race with her 25.08.
“In the 50, she didn’t get off the best start and she realized that,” Scribner said.
Brailita was just edged out of a spot in the 100 fly consolation after participating in a swim-off due to a tie in 16th place with her time of 1:00.73.
Between the initial 100 fly heat and the swim-off Brailita swam with the 400 free relay.
“They gave her 20 minutes to recover. The other girl had swam all her races, so she had a little bit of an advantage there,” Scribner said. “It was a great race, it was neck-and-neck. (Elkhorn’s Sydney Mencke) just came out a little bit ahead of her, but they both took off more time. It always stings when you lose like that.”
Brailita will be in the 200 free and 400 free relay consolation lineups for Hastings. In the 200, she, Abby Lauder, Kaitlyn Mousel, and Hayden Stephenson swam a 1:43.86 for 15th place. The 400 team of Lauder, Izzy Cerveny, Mousel and Brailita was 14th in 3:47.99.
Lauder was 27th in the 500 free (5:39.95) and 32nd in the 200 free (2:06.00).
Kara Kennard, Mousel, Lucy Fago, and Cerveny were 26th in the 200 medley relay (2:04.69).
The boys qualified for consolation races in the 200 and 400 free relays. The team of Jacob Haase, Jarrett Ochsner, Max Faris, and Jay Ceperley was 14th in the 200 (1:33.57) and 13th in the 400 (3:26.27).
“That was one of the best prelim sessions we’ve ever on the boys side,” Scribner said.
“Our 200 free relay moved up three spots to make it in the consolation finals. The 400 free relay we were seeded 20th and moved up seven spots. We took five seconds off the fastest time this season.”
Jacob Hinrichs, Andrew Heckman, Faris, and Ochsner were 26th in the 200 medley (1:52.30).
“That group of boys have never swum that race together,” Scribner said. “They all had great splits and improved on their splits.”
Ceperley and Haase had individual events, but despite posting improved marks from their seed times, neither qualified for consolation or a final.
Ceperley swam a 1:49.97 in the 200 free and a 55.61 in the 100 fly, good for 20th place in each race.
“One of Jay’s main goals was to break 1:50 in the 200 and he succeeded on that,” Scribner said. “In his 100 fly, he had swum his seed time, 56.56, three different times this season. So, he really wanted to get into the 55s and he did that.”
Haase posted a 22.92 and 50.50 in the 50 and 100 frees, respectively, which placed him 24th in each event.
“We improved in every race. I don’t think we’ve ever had a prelims with 100% improvement,” Scribner said.
“Jacob Haase had really solid swims and nice time drops on those.”
Hastings girls results
200 medley relay
26, Hastings (Kara Kennard, Kaitlyn Mousel, Lucy Fago, Izzy Cerveny) 2:04.69
200 free
32, Abby Lauder 2:06.00
50 free
10, Diana Brailita 25.08
100 fly
16, Diana Brailita 1:00.73
500 free
27, Abby Lauder 5:39.95
200 free relay
15, Hastings (Lauder, Mousel, Hayden Stephenson, Brailita) 1:43.86
400 free relay
14, Hastings (Lauder, Cerveny, Mousel, Brailita) 3:47.99
Hastings boys results
200 medley relay
26, Hastings (Jacob Hinrichs, Andrew Heckman, Max Faris, Jarrett Ochsner) 1:52.30
200 free
20, Jay Ceperley 1:49.97
50 free
24, Jacob Haase 22.92
100 fly
20, Jay Ceperley 55.61
100 free
24, Jacob Haase 50.50
200 free relay
14, Hastings (Haase, Ochsner, Faris, Ceperley) 1:33.57
400 free relay
13, Hastings (Haase, Ochsner, Faris, Ceperley) 3:26.27
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.