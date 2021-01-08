Library to open by appointment
The Hastings Public Library will open up for appointments beginning Monday.
Members of the public will be able to make appointments to use the computers, to get technology help with library resources, or for PIXLab tools.
Appointments will be scheduled online at hastingslibrary.librarymarket.com.
The library had been closed to the public due to a high number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-in the community. Even so, members of the public still were able to use online resources and programming as well as pick up items without human contact via metal storage lockers outside the building.
The library also is offering virtual story time and online reading challenges.
The contactless item pickup will continue, and library users are encouraged to request books and other items online at hastingslibrary.us.
Officer hit by car
OMAHA — An Omaha police officer trying to control traffic was seriously injured after being hit by a car, police said, and the driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of driving while drunk.
The crash happened Thursday night as Officer Michael Salseda was stopped along the Kennedy Freeway to place flares on the road to direct traffic around an earlier crash, Omaha police said in a news release.
Salseda was outside his cruiser, which had its emergency lights activated, and was wearing a high-visibility traffic vest when he was hit, police said.
Christopher Guy, 29, of Bellevue, told investigators he was unable to stop in time to avoid the cruiser and could not switch to the lane right of him because other cars were there, police said. Guy instead swerved onto the left shoulder, where he hit Salseda, investigators said.
Officers on the scene said Guy showed signs of being impaired, and he was taken to police headquarters, where tests showed his blood alcohol content at .305 — nearly four times the legal limit to drive.
Salseda was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said.
