Over 20 Hastings educators were named as nominees for the Hastings Public Schools educator of the year and the young educator of the year for 2020. 

Parents, community members and peers nominate the educator based on their performance and work with students. 

The nominees are:

Andrew Adams, Longfellow

Jade Bartunek, Watson

Diane Biere, Middle School

Teresa Burns, Senior High

Andrea Frank, Longfellow

Stephanie Hoyt, Watson

Jennifer A. Karl, Alcott

Becki J. Kulwicki, Lincoln

Cynthia Lewis, Longfellow

Chelsey R. Mangers, Longfellow

Courtney McCarty, Senior High

Miranda Nanfito, Longfellow

Christine Niemeyer, Instrumental Music-Orchestra

Joan K. Petr, Watson

Ruth Raun, Longfellow

Alexander Steele, Alcott

Nathaniel Story, Lincoln

Stephanie Strong, Watson

Teresa K. Canady, Middle School

Amber L. Schultz, Watson

Michele M. Kimle, Middle School

Melanie Klatt, Senior High

