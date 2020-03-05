Over 20 Hastings educators were named as nominees for the Hastings Public Schools educator of the year and the young educator of the year for 2020.
Parents, community members and peers nominate the educator based on their performance and work with students.
The nominees are:
Andrew Adams, Longfellow
Jade Bartunek, Watson
Diane Biere, Middle School
Teresa Burns, Senior High
Andrea Frank, Longfellow
Stephanie Hoyt, Watson
Jennifer A. Karl, Alcott
Becki J. Kulwicki, Lincoln
Cynthia Lewis, Longfellow
Chelsey R. Mangers, Longfellow
Courtney McCarty, Senior High
Miranda Nanfito, Longfellow
Christine Niemeyer, Instrumental Music-Orchestra
Joan K. Petr, Watson
Ruth Raun, Longfellow
Alexander Steele, Alcott
Nathaniel Story, Lincoln
Stephanie Strong, Watson
Teresa K. Canady, Middle School
Amber L. Schultz, Watson
Michele M. Kimle, Middle School
Melanie Klatt, Senior High
