In recognition of caregivers who work tirelessly every day caring for their loved ones, the South Central Town Hall Caregiver Coalition is recognizing November as Family Caregiver Awareness Month.
Each November, the president of the United States proclaims November to be “National Family Caregiver Month." It is designated as a time each year to thank, support, educate and celebrate more than 65.7 million family caregivers across the country.
Mayor Corey Stutte read a proclamation during Monday’s Hastings City Council meeting declaring November Family Caregiver Awareness Month. The proclamation emphasized the fact caregivers provide service to preserve, strengthen and maintain the family.
The proclamation also included several statistics about caregivers.
Caregiving is critically important in Nebraska, which has more than 240,000 family caregivers who provide more than 199 million hours of care each year, which translates into an economic value of $2.9 billion each year.
Caregiving takes physical and emotional toll.
In a letter to Stutte and the council, Jinx Hackler, coordinator for Hastings Respite Care, stated by Stutte proclaiming November as National Family Caregiver Month, local caregivers will see how much the community appreciates all they do for their families.
Because of concerns over the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the South Central Town Hall Caregiver Coalition will be unable to host its annual “Blessings of Caregiving” luncheon. Because of that cancellation, the coalition has produced a “Celebrate Caregivers!” newsletter that contains information regarding Family Caregiver Awareness Month and other articles to help family caregivers navigate their caregiving journey. These newsletters are available upon request from the coalition at 402-463-8124.
Also during Monday’s council meeting, Stutte recognized former Hastings Utility Board member Joanne Seberg, who served on the board from May 22, 2017 to July 1, 2020.
“She was a great person to have on the board and we really do appreciate everything she did,” Stutte said.
