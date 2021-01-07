Members of the Hastings Board of Education reviewed an “out of the ordinary” plan on Thursday to ensure a full complement of nurses for the school district.
Dave Essink, Hastings Public Schools’ director of human resources, introduced his nursing plan proposal during the school board work session.
“As many of you know, hiring nurses has been a challenge for us,” he said. “Since I’ve been in this position, very seldom have we had a full staff of nurses. I’ve been working on something that I’m very optimistic will be helpful.”
He will ask for approval at a future meeting.
“I want to get it out there because it is something that is sort of out of the ordinary as far as things we’ve done before,” Essink said.
The district has the ability to hire seven registered nurses.
“We rarely have been able to do that,” he said.
The proposal would allow for a maximum of five registered nurses and two certified nursing assistants.
“This would still give us good coverage throughout the district, and it would allow us to increase the wages of all those positions because of the money we would save on those two positions,” he said. “They are no longer RNs.”
The plan would put the RNs on the teacher salary schedule. Those nurses would have to wait two years to increase to the next wage step, whereas teachers move every year.
In the years in between, nurses still would get a raise based on the classified staff rates.
“The idea behind that is to start our nurses higher and give them the potential to advance financially and make it more worthwhile for them to stay with us,” Essink said.
The portion of the nurses’ health insurance premiums the district pays would increase as well, from 71% to 75% for RNs, and from 65% to 75% for licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants.
Essink said the district could hire an LPN in place of an RN position, and that person would not be on the teacher salary schedule. That person still would be an hourly employee.
He said this plan equates to about a $3-per-hour raise for a new nurse above current rates.
“And then the chance to increase that pay significantly if they stay with us,” he said.
The head nurse would be on the RN salary plan, but would have 95% of his or her health insurance paid for by the district, which also is the current practice.
Nurses also could receive a paycheck for 12 months out of the year, instead of just nine months.
The district already has five registered nurses and two certified nursing assistants on staff, but still is budgeting for seven registered nurses.
Essink estimated the change to the district’s nursing plan would cost only about an extra $5,000 each year.
He hopes to have this policy in place by the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
Thursday also marked the board’s reorganization meeting.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider swore in five board members: Jim Boeve, Sharon Brooks, Brent Gollner, Laura Schneider and Chris Shade. Shade is the only new member.
Boeve and John Bonham retained their respective positions as board chairman and vice chairman with votes of 9-0 each.
In other business, board members:
Unanimously approved appointing Essink as the district’s officer for federal programs.
Unanimously approved the following Hastings banks as depositories for the district: Five Points Bank, Nebraska School District Liquid Asset Fund, Pinnacle Bank, US Bank.
Unanimously approved the district’s investment resolution, which requires any interest accrued in an account to stay in that account.
Unanimously approved the district’s borrowing resolution, which allows money to be borrowed from bonds for other operations if needed. Jeff Schneider said those funds would need to be paid back with interest. He said as far as he knows the district has never used this resolution.
Unanimously approved the Hastings Tribune as the newspaper in which HPS official notices are published.
Unanimously approved appointing board member Brooks as the board’s GNSA representative.
Unanimously approved appointing board member Brooks as the board’s HPS Foundation representative.
Unanimously approved appointing Gollner, Becky Sullivan and Jodi Graves as members of the Standing Committee on American Civics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.