At a time of heightened racial tension nationwide, three patrons of Hastings Public Schools brought to the Board of Education’s regular meeting Monday a desire to implement a stronger set of racial justice policies.
The first speaker, Brady Rhodes, said the current moment is a great opportunity for school districts to address racial inequality.
“Racism is complex and contentious,” he said. “Many of us are afraid to even broach the subject. It’s often easier and safer to avoid the topic altogether. Our silence and inaction reinforces the status quo. Avoidance speaks volumes. It communicates to students of color that racism doesn’t matter enough to warrant attention and by omission invalidates their experiences, perspectives and identities. White students on the other hand often see racism being accepted and normalized without acknowledgement or accountability. To engage real solutions we need to address real problems.”
Rhodes, a former school board member, said he doesn’t think the district needs to implement an entirely new curriculum. Training and classroom discussions are stepping stones to address racism in schools, he said.
Andrew McCarty, a former middle school teacher who now works as a nurse at Mary Lanning Healthcare, said according to the latest census data, 11% of the Adams County population is Hispanic or Latino.
“When you’re talking about racism and racial inequality, that’s all races,” he said. “That’s all ethnicities. We do have a diverse student body here in the district. I think we have some socio- and economic challenges in our community.”
Despite the size of the Hispanic population in the Hastings area, McCarty said, Hispanic families tend not to be engaged in community processes and rarely attend city council or school board meetings.
“Because that’s one of our larger demographics as far as students go, I think that’s certainly something to consider, especially during all this craziness that’s going on,” he said.
The third speaker, Jessica Combs, has mixed-race children who attend Hastings Public Schools, where she said they have experienced racism.
She organized the Black Lives Matter event in Hastings Sunday that drew 300 people.
“If you guys really want to know and really care, ask them to a meeting and say, ‘Is this happening here? How are we responding to it here? How would you like us to see it?’ ” she said.
Board members thanked the speakers for attending Monday’s meeting.
Board President Jim Boeve said it would be helpful to ask district administrators to research what applicable policies already are in place.
“I think some of us might be surprised that we already have a lot of policies in place,” he said. “It’s just maybe do we need to tweak some? Do we need to put them in action?”
Superintendent Jeff Schneider said in some cases it would be a matter of formalizing policies.
David Essink, HPS director of human relations and operations, previously worked as a middle school principal and spent 16 years as a teacher.
“I think some of the most effective ways of addressing this are those times you don’t really plan for — teachable moments,” he said.
He said teachers might be able to benefit from professional development.
Also during the meeting, board members:
— Voted 8-0 to approve a resolution to issue bonds, not to exceed $6 million, for the Morton Elementary remodeling project.
— Unanimously approved the engineering services proposal from Engineering Technologies of Lincoln in the amount of $124,800 for the Morton project.
— Unanimously approved the physical therapy contract with Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab of Hastings for the 2020-21 school year at $55 per hour.
— Unanimously approved the superintendent’s salary increase for 2020-2021 for $196,441, including $5,000 repayment of moving expenses.
— Unanimously approved the substitute rate increase from $140 per day to $145.
— Unanimously approved a 3.3% salary increase for classified staff.
— Unanimously approved a 3.3% salary increase for administrative staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.