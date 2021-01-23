Of all the zone defenses Greg Mays watches during a basketball season, the one Columbus runs perhaps impresses and perplexes the Hastings coach most.
"I'd love to watch their preseason practices to see how they build that matchup zone," Mays said, "because it is different than anything we play all year, every year. You run the same offense as you usually run, but defenders are just in different places and they take away different things than everybody else does."
After taking what Mays called a "temperature check" of the Discoverers' defense, the Tigers seemed to solve the puzzle.
The key was ball movement. Hastings utilized an inside-out approach, with help from post Lauren Hinrichs, to crack the zone and find open shots.
"We just said, no matter what we're doing, let's keep the ball moving," Mays said, "eventually (the zone) has to break down and I thought we did a good job of that."
Hastings hit six 3-pointers on 11 attempts on its way to a 51-38 win Saturday at the Jungle.
"You're really smarter as a coach when you make jump shots," Mays said with a laugh. "We hit some early and got going a little bit."
But what most impressed Mays was the tendency to drive to the hoop instead of settle from the outside.
The Tigers (9-5) found success inside, particularly in the second half. It started with Libby Landgren, who transferred from St. Cecilia.
Landgren became eligible to play after the new year and has been a welcome addition. The junior scored 11 of her game-high 16 after halftime and was 7-of-9 from the floor on the night.
"(Landgren's) been a nice help," Mays said. "She gives us another guard and kind of an inside, outside type of player. That gives us some different groupings on the floor and she's done a nice job looking to score. It's always nice to have someone looking to score."
Landgren was 4-for-4 in the third quarter with a 3-pointer that put Hastings, which began the frame on a 10-0 run, up by 16.
KK Laux first put the Tigers on the board with a 3-pointer and they led 14-9 after one. McKinsey Long also connected from deep in the quarter.
Dacey Sealey tacked on nine of her 11 points in the first half.
Maddie Hilgendorf hit 3s in each the second and third quarters.
"We got the ball inside to Lauren and let her be a passer; she's a good passer," Mays said. "She had some nice high-lows, she had a couple skips to the back side. I thought she kind of kept our ball moving."
Columbus' offense was diminished by Hastings' effort on chasing. The Tigers let the Discoverers run what they wanted, "because they're shooters but not catch-and-shoot," Mays said.
"They're more catch, settle, shoot," the coach continued. "You can come out a little more under control and for most of the night, with a couple of exceptions, we rebounded well."
The Tigers won the rebounding battle 30-19; Sealey grabbed a team-best eight.
"We can defend if we only give (opponents) one shot," Mays said.
Carly Gaedeke and Elena Batenhorst finished with 10 and nine points, respectively, for Columbus (3-10).
COL (3-10).........9 13 7 9 — 38
HHS (9-5).........14 17 14 6 — 51
Columbus (38)
Carly Gaedeke 2-7 5-8 10, Ellie Thompson 2-6 0-0 4, Addie Kudron 4-8 0-1 9, Elena Batenhorst 2-6 0-0 4, Logan Kapels 0-1 0-0 0, Tayler Braun 1-3 1-2 4, Jaleigh Adams-Tuls 1-3 2-4 4, Claire Renner 0-1 0-0 0, Becca Hazlett 0-2 0-0 0, Addi Duranski 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 13-40 8-15 38.
Hastings (51)
KK Laux 3-6 0-0 7, Dacey Sealey 5-5 0-0 11, McKinsey Long 2-7 0-0 5, Maddie Hilgendorf 3-6 0-0 8, Lauren Hinrichs 0-2 0-0 0, Charli Coil 1-3 2-2 4, Nyagour Duange 0-0 0-2 0, Libby Landgren 7-9 1-2 16. Totals: 21-30 3-6 51.
Three-point goals — C 4-14 (Gaedeke 1-5, Kudron 1-2, Braun 1-2, Hazlett 0-2, Duranski 1-3); H 6-11 (Laux 1-1, Sealey 1-1, Long 1-4, Hilgendork 2-3, Landgren 1-2). Rebounds — C 19 (Thompson 8); H 30 (Sealey 8). Turnovers — C 13; H 18.
