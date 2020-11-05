Cultural institutions in Hastings and Superior are among 74 recipients of nearly $309,000 in pandemic relief grants awarded by Humanities Nebraska recently.
The Hastings Museum will receive $4,640. The Nuckolls County Historical Society, operator of the Nuckolls County Museum in Superior, will receive $5,623.
The money is meant to help humanities organizations coping with challenges created by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic. The funding was made possible through a special distribution to HN from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, which in turn was matched by an anonymous donor.
More than $650,000 in support was requested during the two-week funding application window, Humanities Nebraska said in a news release.
The Nebraska Cultural Endowment approved a similar distribution of money to the Nebraska Arts Council to support arts organizations across the state.
