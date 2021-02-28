LINCOLN — Charles Scribner has his own memorable moment from a state swim and dive meet. After all, he was a state champion in 1999 as a junior for Hastings in the 200 freestyle.
On Saturday, he got to experience one of his good friends have their moment — and it was a big one.
Lincoln Southwest snapped Creighton Prep’s streak of 14 straight boys swimming titles. The Silver Hawks are coached by Ross Mueller, who Scribner grew up with in the pool.
“That was a lot of fun to watch and witness,” Scribner said. “It doesn’t happen often when someone takes down Prep. Then to have one of your good friends lead his kids to do that, it’s exciting.”
Southwest had to place ahead of Prep in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Saturday’s final event, and the Silver Hawks did that.
While Hastings had no finalists and didn’t swim as well as Scribner had hoped in any of the five consolation races, the HHS coach couldn’t help but be proud of the season, which concluded in full through a pandemic.
“We had very limited issues with COVID,” Scribner said. “We had one positive all year and it was over Christmas break, so that really mitigated our risk of exposure.”
Hastings had no higher finish Saturday than senior Diana Brailita’s 13th place in the 50 free consolation final. Brailita clocked in at 25.16 seconds, which was a hair slower than her preliminary time of 25.08. She qualified with a 24.87.
Brailita was part of the 200 and 400 free relay teams, which each placed 15th.
Abby Lauder, Kaitlyn Mousel, Hayden Stephenson, and Brailita swam a 1:43.91 in the 200 and Lauder, Izzy Cerveny, Mousel, and Brailita swam the 400 in 3:49.78.
“The girls had a tough weekend,” Scribner said. “We had some illness kind of go through a couple of the girls and made things not easy on them. They handled the first day the best they could and swam pretty well. We were hoping for more, but they took off time (in the prelims) and for them to perform not feeling their best speak volumes to their character.”
With a split program of girls running in the morning and boys in the afternoon, the Hastings boys team was sitting around for close to seven hours before taking to the water Saturday.
“So their first relay, they kind of knocked the rust off from sitting all day,” Scribner said. “They swam pretty good (in the 200 relay), but were hoping for a little bit better performance. Then in the 400 relay, they swam pretty well.”
The team of Jacob Haase, Jarrett Ochsner, Max Faris, and Jay Ceperley swam both races for Hastings, finishing 15th in the 200 (1:34.08) and 14th in the 400 (3:26.76).
Hastings graduates 12 seniors, some of which are still deciding if and where they want to continue their swimming careers.
“It always hurts to lose seniors. This class has some that i’ve (coached) for the longest time,” Scribner said. “Diana was 8 or 9 when I started working with her. That’s many hours, days and year together. Jay (Ceperley) is the same way.”
Scribner said he’s seen the young swimmers take big steps this season. The incoming class should fit right in.
“We’re doing a good job of bringing new kids in to the program and developing them and I have high expectations for them to keep the success going,” he said.
Hastings girls results
50 free consolation
13, Diana Brailita 25.16
200 free relay consolation
15, Hastings (Abby Lauder, Kaitlyn Mousel, Hayden Stephenson, Brailita) 1:43.91
400 free relay consolation
15, Hastings (Lauder, Izzy Cerveny, Mousel, Brailita) 3:49.78
Hastings boys results
200 free relay consolation
15, Hastings (Jacob Haase, Jarrett Ochsner, Max Faris, Jay Ceperley) 1:34.08
400 free relay consolation
14, Hastings (Haase, Ochsner, Faris, Ceperley) 3:26.76
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.