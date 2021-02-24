As parents and siblings dressed vehicles in car paint with encouraging messages in the parking lot outside of the Hastings YMCA, the Hastings swim team embraced the water inside for the final time Wednesday afternoon before heading to Lincoln for the state meet, which begins Thursday.
Hastings’ girls team is a little more than a week removed from a second consecutive Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference championship. The boys, who were second at GNAC, head to state with an equal amount of qualifying times: seven.
Head coach Charles Scribner admits this isn’t the year he expected — in a positive way. Hastings, a relatively young team, has somewhat exceeded Scribner’s expectations on both the boys and girls sides, which has led him to believe this weekend won’t be a bust.
He credits the culture.
“We’ve built a team atmosphere that has helped the freshman develop a lot faster than I was expecting,” Scribner said. “They showed up every day wanting to work hard, wanting to get better, and they really did that this year.”
One of those youngsters is Abby Lauder, a freshman who qualified in two individual events and may see the pool in at least one relay race, as well.
Lauder qualified in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles with times of 2:03.23 and 5:37.89, respectively. She’s listed as an option in Hastings’ 200 medley and 200 and 400 free relays.
“Abby is still kind of fighting an ankle injury that happened about a month ago,” Scribner said. “We’re going to see how she’s doing after her first race, the 200, and that will kind of dictate how I’ll arrange relays if I need to.”
Diana Brailita, a senior, will also swim in two individual races — the 50 free and 100 butterfly — and the aforementioned relays.
Brailita qualified in the 50 by swimming a 24.87 and holds a 1:01.01 in the 100 fly.
“She’s in great position to make it back for the second day; hopefully A finals. That’s what her goal is, to be in the top eight and medal again,” Scribner said.
“I think to make it to the final I’m going to have to be a low 24 or a high 23, at least in the 50,” Brailita said. “In the 100 fly it’s going to have to be a low 59, which I know seems pretty crazy, but I haven’t really done it with competition, so I’m excited for that aspect.”
Brailita struggled through the prelims last year at state. She feels it’ll go different this time around.
“The first day is definitely the most nerve-wracking,” Brailita said. “(This year) I’m just going to try to stay focused on myself and not worry about the environment around me.”
She hopes her previous experience calms her down because she wants to cap her career with a medal.
“I feel pressure to make it to the A final because, it being my senior year, I just want to end it with a bang,” she said.
Jay Ceperley and Jacob Haase head the boys team, each qualifying for a pair of solo events.
Haase, a junior, will swim in the 50 and 100 frees, where he posted times of 23.07 and 50.86, respectively. He’s listed for the 200 medley relay and 200 and 400 free relays.
“It’s Jacob’s first time doing two individual events (at state), so he’s very excited to see what he can do at that level,” Scribner said.
Ceperley, a senior, will race in the 200 free (1:51.70) and 100 fly (56.56), and the 200 and 400 relays. He’s an alternate for the medley relay.
“I think I can drop a few seconds in both races,” Ceperley said. “We’ve got great competition in the 200 and the 100 fly. I’m leading the first heat and we’re all really close in there. I’d like to be under 55 seconds in the fly and under 1:50 in the 200.”
Tarin Confer is the lone diver competing for Hastings at state. He’ll go second on Thursday after entering with a score of 301.10.
Boys team members Max Faris, Jarrett Ochsner, Andrew Heckman, Jacob Hinrichs, and Carter Lipovsky are also heading to Lincoln for relays and as alternates.
Izzy Cerveny, Kaitlyn Mousel, Hayden Stephenson, Lucy Fago, and Kara Kennard are also joining the girls team.
The event will be held without fans for the swimming portion Friday and Saturday. Brailita and Ceperley agreed it will certainly be different without them.
“I actually really like when we have fans,” Brailita said. “I don’t like that we don’t have fans. The energy is just amazing, but I guess we’ll have to deal with that.”
“It’s definitely going to change it,” Ceperley added. “Normally, you can barely hear anything, especially during the relays. But we’re up in the stands now and we’re going to have to create our own energy.”
The team prepped for state over the last 11 days with some up-tempo, simulated races, but mostly adequate rest.
“The first week we kind of had normal practices, but this week has been a warm up and one or two workouts and we’re done,” Ceperley said.
Of course, there have been some fun moments to cap the season. For example, members of each team, both boys and girls, swapping swimsuits.
“It’s kind of a tradition,” Ceperley said while wearing a one-piece suit over his speedo. “We’re just having a little bit of fun.”
Boys qualifying times
200 yard medley relay
Hastings 1:48.20
200 free relay
Hastings 1:34.69
400 free relay
Hastings 3:31.82
200 free
Jay Ceperley, Hastings, 1:51.70
50 free
Jacob Haase, Hastings, 23.07
100 fly
Jay Ceperley, Hastings, 56.56
100 free
Jacob Haase, Hastings, 50.86
Girls qualifying times
200 medley relay
Hastings 2:00.31
200 free relay
Hastings 1:44.20
400 free relay
Hastings 3:48.88
200 free
Abby Lauder, Hastings, 2:03.23
50 free
Diana Brailita, Hastings, 24.87
100 fly
Diana Brailita, Hastings, 1:01.01
500 free
Abby Lauder, Hastings, 5:37.89
