Weather has kept the Hastings girls tennis team from practicing outside as much as it'd like, but the Tigers were finally able to compete in their first tennis dual in nearly two years.
With last year's spring sports season being cancelled, the Tigers tried focusing on the basics, but head coach Roger Sunderman still saw some players fall back into bad habits, as the team fell 6-3 to Kearney Catholic. But Sunderman believes those habits can go away as the players continue to get reps in practice and competitions.
"We're an awfully young team," Sunderman said. "We have 24 or 25 out and I think about half of them have never played before. It's a work in progress; it's always a work in progress, even with the varsity. The biggest thing is the footwork. We've got to get our feet moving and anticipate balls better.
"Overall, I thought — first match — we performed well. We made some silly mistakes that cost us. I saw some really good things. As always, I'm a nitpicker, so I also saw things we need to work on."
Senior Anna Wibbels and freshman Cara Ansbach got the Tigers started with a win in No. 1 doubles, beating Kearney Catholic's Claire Rogers and Mia Homan 8-3. Wibbels continued to excel in the singles competition, where she shut out here opponent 8-0 in No. 2 singles.
Alice Vu added the third Hastings victory, beating Homan 8-6 in the No. 6 singles match.
Sunderman said just by competing Thursday the Tigers overcame a mental hurdle. It's been a long time since they've taken the court in a competitive setting, and the HHS coach knows it will still be a while before the Tigers are really in the swing of the season.
"It's just getting back into the routine. Our seniors are actually juniors because they didn't play last year," he said. "It was more about getting ready mentally than physically, because they were obviously anxious and ready to go since they didn't get to play last year. It was more about getting them back into thinking about tennis strategy and setting up a shot and things like that."
Sunderman said the first match was more of a barometer for seeing how his players respond in certain situations. The coach told his girls there could be plenty of movement throughout the lineup as he finds the best places for his players.
"Sometimes I won't know until 3/4 the season is over where I'm going to play people," Sunderman said. "You're always trying chemistry... Your objective is to put the best team out there. For some, they may be playing doubles when they thought they were playing singles and vice versa. You're always looking at options and moving people around and seeing how they handle situations and things. It's always a work in progress."
Kearney Catholic 6, Hastings 3
Singles
No. 1 — Sydney Conner, KC, def. Cara Ansbach, HHS; 8-2
No. 2 — Anna Wibbels, HHS, def. Claire Rogers, KC; 8-0
No. 3 — Ashton Huls, KC, def. Kaitlyn Zimmerman, HHS: 8-2
No. 4 — Kyleigh Seim, KC, def. Diana Brailita, HHS; 8-4
No. 5 — Makenzie Schroder, KC, def. Natalie Brandt, HHS: 8-5
No. 6 — Alice Vu, HHS, def. Mia Homan, KC; 8-6
Doubles
No. 1 — Conner/Huls, KC, def. Zimmerman/Brailita, HHS; 8-3
No. 2 — Seim/Schroder, KC, def. Brandt/Vu, HHS; 8-2
No. 3 — Wibbels/Ansbach, HHS, def. Rogers/Homan, KC; 8-3
