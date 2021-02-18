HMS Students of the Week
The following Hastings Middle School students were recognized as Students of the Week for Feb. 8-12:
- 6A: Cameron Burkholder
- 6B: Richard Mejorada Corona
- 7A: Zyler Francis
- 7B: Trinity Piersee
- 8A: Paige Faimon
- 8B: Giovanni Hernandez
Man found dead inside -14 home
MAXWELL — A Nebraska man was found dead in his home Monday night when the temperature inside the home was 14 below zero.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it’s not clear exactly when 65-year-old Danny Effenbeck of Maxwell died. He was last seen Feb. 9 when his brother took him grocery shopping. Test results that will determine how Effenbeck died are pending.
Members of Maxwell’s Volunteer Fire Department found Effenbeck’s body when they went to check on him.
“They were doing random checks of people around Maxwell who live alone, and they knew (Effenbeck) had a history of not having utilities,” Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said Wednesday afternoon.
Kramer said Effenbeck had relied on a propane heater to warm his home for several years, but the home was frigid when he was found.
Man died in house fire
CENTRAL CITY — A man has died in a house fire in rural south-central Nebraska, the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials pronounced William Cedar, 80, dead at the scene of the Wednesday afternoon fire, the Grand Island Independent reported. The sheriff’s office said firefighters, medics and deputies were called around 3:15 p.m. to the home at the corner of Nebraska Highway 14 and L Road near Central City.
Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and later found Cedar. One firefighter received medical treatment at the scene for an unspecified injury.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine what caused the fire.
Acting U.S. attorney for Nebraska named
OMAHA — An acting U.S. attorney for Nebraska has been named following the resignation of Joe Kelly from the post.
The Justice Department said in a news release that first assistant U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp will serve as acting U.S. attorney for the state after Kelly officially leaves the post on Feb. 28.
Kelly submitted his resignation earlier this month when he and other U.S. attorneys across the country were asked by President Joe Biden’s administration to step down by the end of the month. The resignations will allow the new administration to begin the process of replacing the political appointees.
Sharp’s appointment takes effect on March 1. He will serve as the acting U.S. attorney until a successor for the permanent position is appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.
