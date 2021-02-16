Following an uncharacteristically sluggish first half, the St. Cecilia Hawkettes returned to form in the second half to finish off a determined Minden team 55-30 in the first round of Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 tournament Tuesday night at Chapman Gymnasium.
Boasting a 19-2 record and No. 3 ranking in C-1 entering the contest, the usually sound Hawkette defense dragged a bit in the first two quarters before shutting down Minden’s bid for an upset win, yielding just one point in a dominant third quarter that left Minden reeling 39-19 on a clutch 3-point baseline shot by freshman guard Emma Landgren with seven seconds remaining in the quarter.
Landgren, who finished with nine points, connected on three from 3-point range, including two in the second half, and was 3-of-5 from the floor. But it was St. Cecilia’s ability to come together as a team in that fateful third quarter that ultimately decided the game, she said.
“In the second half, we knocked down our shots and played more together instead of for ourselves,” Landgren said. “That really led to everything in the end.”
Junior guard Bailey Kissinger led all scorers with 22 points for St. Cecilia — the only Hawkette to score in double-figures. Freshman Ryann Sabatka, who spelled ailing junior Addie Kirkegaard (flu-like symptoms) in the starting lineup, added eight for the winners, as did junior guard Shaye Butler.
Senior Sarah Hultquist topped Minden scorers with 14 points.
St. Cecilia head coach Greg Berndt was highly complimentary of the Whippets’ first-half performance. Minden’s intensity and nothing-to-lose mentality seemed to fan its confidence early on, he said.
“Subdistrict time of the year you’re going to get everybody’s best shot,” Berndt said. “They’re going to play like there’s no tomorrow because there isn’t, and I thought Minden did an awesome job in the first half of competing.
“I thought they even played harder than us in a lot of stretches there. Any time it seemed we’d built a little bit of a lead they’d kind of chip away at it and make it back a game.”
The return of St. Cecilia’s stingy defense in the third quarter spoiled Minden’s hope for victory, however, he said.
“We kind of ramped up our intensity defensively,” Berndt said. “We had a lot of silly fouls in the first half and we kind of cleaned that up and got a lot more efficient offensively. That third quarter was probably the big difference in the game.”
Minden head coach Taylor Maulsby said his team executed its game plan rather effectively for two quarters before turnovers and missed opportunities took their toll in the second half. Minden managed just 5-of-12 from the charity stripe and turned the ball over 18 times to St. Cecilia’s 14 giveaways.
“I thought we still got good shots in the second half, they just didn’t go in,” Maulsby said. “We turned it over a little too much and missed a bunch of free throws in crucial parts of the game where we could have cut it to six or four points.
“St. Cecilia did a good job of making shots and kind of pulled away there. At the end they made some shots and it got out of hand, but I thought the kids battled really hard and competed a lot better than the first time we played them.”
St. Cecilia stopped Minden 57-22 in regular season play at Minden on Jan. 14.
The Hawkettes (20-2) will rematch with Kearney Catholic (10-13) for a third time, hosting the Stars in the subdistrict final Thursday at 7 p.m.
MIN (12-12)……..10 8 1 11 — 30
STC (20-2)……..14 10 15 16 — 55
Minden (30)
Abby Rehtus 1-3 0-0 3, Sloane Beck 2-4 0-0 4, Bailee Schurmann 0-0 0-0 0, Payton Weeder 0-1 1-2 1, Sarah Hultquist 5-14 3-5 14, Hannah Merrill 0-1 0-1 0, Rozie Nelson 2-4 1-2 6, Priscilla Madriz 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 11-31 5-12 30.
St. Cecilia (55)
Erin Sheehy 0-3 0-0 0, Bailey Kissinger 56-14 8-10 22, Shaye Butler 3-8 1-2 8, Ryann Sabatka 4-5 0-0 8, Katharine Hamburger 1-4 0-0 2, Addie Kirkegaard 3-4 0-1 6, Emma Landgren 3-5 0-0 9. Totals: 20-43 9-13 55.
Three-point field goals — M 3-7 (Rehtus 1-2, Hultquist 1-3, Nelson 1-2); STC 6-21 (Sheeehy 0-3, Kissinger 2-7, Butler 1-5, Hamburger 0-1, Landgren 3-5). Rebounds — M 15 (Hultquist 5); STC 31 (Butler 7). Turnovers — M 18; STC 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.