LINCOLN — Mark me down as a doubter.
I know, St. Cecilia hasn’t won the Class C-1 championship yet — the game tips at 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning.
And they may not win against a very talented, experienced North Bend Central team that is difficult to match up with.
But they’re playing for it. This Hawkette team is playing for a title — the program’s third straight and seventh overall.
STC won a trio of titles consecutively from 1977-79.
Can it be done again, largely without the core that began the run?
Going into this season, I knew St. Cecilia had returners. There’s Bailey Kissinger, a talented playmaker and scorer heading to D-II power Nebraska-Kearney in another year; Katharine Hamburger, a Hastings College women’s basketball signee for next season; Addie Kirkegaard, a 6-foot-2 junior rebounding machine; Erin Sheehy, the small-but-mighty defensive pest; Shaye Butler, a talented softball player and former bench player that fought through a torn ACL last hoops season.
So the pieces were maybe there to do this. But, those five starters have accomplished something I didn’t think they would: reach the pinnacle, literally — Pinnacle Bank Arena — and play in a third consecutive championship game.
The Hawkettes blew by Syracuse in Wednesday’s quarters — a slight surprise, especially by 22 points.
More impressive, STC edged fellow Centennial Conference member Lincoln Lutheran Friday morning.
The Warriors’ depth I know worried St. Cecilia head coach Greg Berndt. Continual line changes brought fresh legs on while the same five Hawkettes plus freshmen Tatum Krikac and Ryann Sabatka remained on the floor.
Kissinger said during Friday’s postgame that she and her teammates were ready to go mentally, but maybe their bodies weren’t.
It showed through the first 15:55, before Krikac swung the momentum with her 3-pointer from the left wing that sent the teams to halftime.
But again, St. Cecilia found a way to get here: championship Saturday.
“The expectation every year for our program is to get to state,” Berndt said. “When you get here, anything can happen. This team has taken it upon themselves. They wanted to get back. Their aspirations keep getting a little loftier. Making it to the final day is a big deal.”
It didn’t go through the Devaney Center like Kissinger would have preferred.
“Personally, I love playing there,” the junior said Wednesday. “That’s my favorite place to play at because it’s so compact and a really good atmosphere.”
But she’ll take a full tournament played at PBA.
“Playing at PBA is always the goal, so to get to play here first is really cool,” Kissinger said. “Hopefully, we get to play here Saturday again.”
Well, Bailey, you got your wish.
What got the Hawkettes to the final day of this irregular basketball season?
“Defense,” Berndt said.
The proof is in the 28 points per game average of St. Cecilia opponents.
“Defensively, if you can play that well, you give yourselves a chance, even on nights where you put up only 30 something,” Berndt said. “The defense has been our calling card.”
St. Cecilia isn’t the offensive team it was with 2019 grad and All-Tribland Player of the Year Lexi Vertin. There is not the scoring diversity of last year’s roster with starters Makenna Asher, Tori Thomas, and Natalie Kissinger.
Thus, St. Cecilia, which does have its fair share of routs this season, has built its 2020-21 campaign on stopping opponents.
I can’t count the number of times I’ve heard Berndt tell me the key to victory was “limiting opponents to one tough shot” each possession. Nor can I count the amount of games it has worked. Something like 76 times (number of wins in the last three season) thus far? And it’s produced two titles and a chance for a third.
I’ve spent the better part of three full seasons of covering his team. This year is the biggest challenge I’ve seen them face; although it probably hasn’t looked it to the outsiders, especially when a team finishes the season with just two losses.
It’s underestimated what moving up a class involves. What Berndt has done with this group is remarkable.
They’ve got one more obstacle awaiting them, though. A tall task it is attempting to dethrone defending C-1 champion North Bend Central (23-3).
The Emanuel sisters, Sydney and Kaitlyn, average a combined 32 points for the Tigers. Senior Cierra Kluthe chips in just shy of another nine points per game.
The Hawkettes (24-2), who adapted to Lincoln Lutheran’s slow-paced style in Friday’s semi, will have to adjust to North Bend’s.
“They’re so athletic and they can get up and down,” Berndt said. “It’s going to be a big challenge, but (when) you get to the final day, anything can happen.”
If you ask the players, St. Cecilia’s unofficial slogan this season has been “unfinished business.”
Well, it’s time to make a deal.
“I wouldn’t write them off,” Berndt said. “I think this team is capable of anything.”
