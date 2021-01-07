FAIRFIELD — Former St. Cecilia Hawkette Chloe McCauley snuck through the crowd behind the St. Cecilia bench Thursday night about halfway through the fourth quarter.
McCauley, with orders of STC assistant coach Rachel Jelden, was passing out sheets of paper with the numeral 100 on them.
The number represented Greg Berndt’s 100th victory as head coach at St. Cecilia.
It came in a 53-12 win over Sandy Creek.
“It’s pretty tough to believe it has been that many wins,” Berndt said. “I don’t feel like I’ve been coaching that long. But it’s a pretty big testament to our team and all of the ones who I’ve been fortunate enough to coach before this. It’s their accomplishment more than it is mine, I’m just lucky enough to be on the sideline for it.”
The Hawkettes have accomplished so much under Berndt, who is in the midst of his fifth season.
Two consecutive state championships, four state tournament berths. Berndt didn’t have a clue what his career might lead to. But he feels he scored big.
“It’s been quite a ride and I’ve been really fortunate and blessed with some kids that are really talented but also work hard on the basketball court and are great kids in the classroom,” Berndt said. “Even on tough days, I just take a step back and realize that I’ve got it pretty good. In the grind of things, little things like this help put it in perspective.”
St. Cecilia had little trouble with Sandy Creek Thursday night, although coming off a loss, as the Hawkettes were, can be challenging.
STC lost to Class B No. 2 York in the Amherst holiday final by four points.
“We played our hearts out defensively,” Bernd said. “We were up by seven at half and I don’t know if legs got tired, but we had a tough time scoring in the second half. And York is a really good team, but what was nice about that holiday tournament was we got to see where we stack up against teams like that and I thought we went toe-to-toe with them, so that was good to see.”
The Hawkettes (8-2) had a slower start against the one-win Cougars, but finished strong and played a cleaner brand of basketball by game’s end.
Bailey Kissinger led three Hawkettes in double figures with 15 points. Katharine Hamburger added 14 and Shaye Butler 11.
STC turned Sandy Creek over 28 times and held a rebounding margin of 16.
Lexi Shuck scored six points for the Cougars while Kynnzie Skalka chipped in four points and Caitlin Rempe tallied two.
Sandy Creek entered the ball game having won its first game of the year on Tuesday at Harvard and before that lost to a good Centura team by just eight.
“We played well against Centura and really took that momentum,” said Sandy Creek head coach Jeremy Borer. “We didn’t play great against Harvard, there were some moments. It was a slow game, but we pulled it out in the fourth quarter and that was exciting for the girls. We needed that positive momentum going forward.”
St. Cecilia heads through a tough stretch, beginning with Centennial conference rival Lincoln Christian Saturday.
“That one, since I’ve been here, has always been a knock-down-drag-out,” Berndt said.
STC (8-2)...........16 14 16 7 — 53
SC (1-10)...............2 4 6 0 — 12
St. Cecilia (53)
Erin Sheehy 1-3 0-0 2, Bailey Kissinger 6-12 3-6 15, Shaye Butler 4-10 2-3 22, Addie Kirkegaard 4-8 0-0 8, Katharine Hamburger 3-11 8-11 14, Emma Landgren 0-3 0-0 0, Ryann Sabatka 0-2 0-1 0, Tatum Krikac 1-1 1-2 3. Totals: 19-50 14-23 53.
Sandy Creek (12)
Kennedi Tripe 0-3 0-0 0, Caileigh Tripe 0-2 0-0 0, Caitlin Rempe 1-6 0-0 2, Teagan Jarosik 0-0 0-2, Lexi Shuck 3-5 0-0 6, Kynnzie Skalka 2-3 0-0 4, McKenzie Bohlen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 6-20 0-2 12.
3-point goals — STC 1-14 (Sheehy 0-1, Kissinger 0-3, Butler 1-4, Landgren 0-3, Hamburger 0-3); SC 0-3 (K. Tripe 0-1, Shuck 0-2).
