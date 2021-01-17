Making your free throws in the game of basketball is key. For the Class C-1 No. 7 Hawkettes, getting to the free throw line was a big reason they were able to secure their fifth straight victory Saturday night at Chapman Gym when the Hawkettes faced a conference foe and rival Kearney Catholic.
The two Centennial Conference foes could meet again in the conference tournament in two weeks, but on Saturday it was the Hawkettes that were on the right side of victory by taking care of the Stars 37-26.
“It was not a very pretty game. We had 10 turnovers at the half and we did clean that up a little bit, but it was one of those four games in seven days type deal where the legs looked a little tired and getting a bucket was going to be tough,” said STC head coach Greg Berndt. “I was really pleased with our defensive effort and not every win is going to be pretty. It was nice to see us grind and to come out with a win.”
The Stars got the first points of the game only 40 seconds into the contest. Ashley Keck knocked down the first bucket, which would be the lone basket for about five minutes. Then, Callie Squiers knocked down a bucket and a made free throw for the Stars.
Shaye Butler put STC on the board first when she went 1-for-2 from the free throw line. Addie Kirkegaard would knock down the team’s’ first bucket of the game at the six-minute mark of the frame. Ryann Sabatka added two buckets, Butler had one, and Bailey Kissinger would make one bucket to go along with three made free throws. STC would lead 14-5.
In the second period, both teams struggled to find any baskets. Both the Stars and the Hawkettes combined to go 4-for-15 in the period. STC had one made bucket which would come from Kirkegaard with 4:40 to go. After the made shot, it was Butler who would knock down a pair of free throws to end the scoring for the Hawkettes. Kearney Catholic wasn’t much better shooting, finishing 3-for-10 in the frame. Ashley Keck got the Stars on the board first at the 7:05 mark with a made trey. The Stars would then go on a four-minute drought until Ashlyn Wischmeier would knock down the Stars next bucket.
After a STC turnover, the Stars had one more chance to score before the halftime buzzer. Wischmeier drove the lane and put up a floater and knocked down the last shot before the buzzer went off to end the half. STC still maintained an 18-12 advantage.
In the third quarter, the Stars struggled to find buckets to fall as they would go 1-for-5 (20%) from the floor. The lone bucket for the Stars came at the 2:40 mark from Keck. Wischmeier would add a made free throw which would be the only points scored for the Stars in the frame.
STC had a similar struggle; the Hawkettes were 3-for-15 from the floor. Katherine Hamburger got the Hawkettes on the board fist with a trey. Addie Kirkegaard added a made bucket and a made free throw, while Kissinger added a bucket to go along with four made free throws, helping STC go into the fourth with a 30-15 lead.
In the fourth, STC still was struggling to find buckets to fall. The Hawkettes were 2-for-9 in the frame, while the Stars had their best shooting frame, going 5-for-11 in the frame. But it was not enough as the Hawkettes would win their fifth straight game 37-26.
STC........................14 4 12 7 — 37
KC............................5 7 3 11 — 26
STC
Bailey Kissinger, 13; Addie Kirkegaard, 9; Shaye Butler, 7; Ryann Sabatka, 4; Katherine Hamburger, 3
KC
Ashley Keck, 13; Ashlyn Wischmeier, 7; Callie Squiers, 6
