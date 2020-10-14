St. Cecilia head coach Ryan Ohnoutka thought the team’s appearance at the state softball tournament last season would be beneficial in providing a nerveless mindset.
But what he witnessed in the first round of the Class C portion of the tournament wasn’t what he’d hoped.
The sixth-seeded Hawkettes were tense, and No. 3 Bishop Neumann pounced on opportunity to the tune of nine runs on 12 hits.
St. Cecilia managed just one run on three hits — two of which came in the scoring inning.
“I thought we gained that experience from last year,” Ohnoutka said. “That’s what I was hoping was going to help us today. Our girls are experienced enough.”
Neumann, which missed the tournament last season, won it in 2017 and was runner-up in 2018.
“That’s a good team,” Ohnoutka said. “They hit the ball well, and that’s a good pitcher, too.”
Neumann’s ace Macy Sabatka, who entered the state tournament with a 2.35 earned run average, surrendered just the one run to the Hawkettes in the third inning.
Bailey Kissinger gapped a two-out double, and Shaye Butler flipped a single into left-center. At the time, it cut Neumann’s lead to 3-1.
But the Cavaliers, winners of seven straight games coming into Wednesday, tacked on five runs in the fourth inning, sending 10 hitters to the plate in the process.
Hattie Bohac, Aubrey Syliaasen, Logan Syliaasen, and Kaysha Swartz each stroked singles. The big hurt for the Hawkettes was a double by Neumann’s eight-hole Mattie Schulz that came within inches of leaving the yard for a grand slam.
With the lead ballooned to 8-1, Neumann nearly activated the mercy rule with a pair of singles in the fifth, but a throw from centerfield by Kissinger cut down the runner at home plate.
The runner was initially called safe. The home plate umpire missed the tag applied by Shaye Butler, but, after asking for help from his crewmates, reversed the call.
Neumann converted in the next frame, the sixth, after consecutive errors by the Hawkettes set up a game-ending double by Sabatka.
Sabatka permitted just three base runners all game — each on hits. She worked around Mackenzie Demuth’s double in the second.
After St. Cecilia cracked the scoreboard in the third, Sabatka retired the final nine Hawkettes in order.
“You face a good pitcher like that, she knows how to throw a game,” Ohnoutka said. “She was smart about when to bring the speed, when to slow it down, and that really kept our hitters off balance.”
Sabatka struck out five and walked none. Her steady diet of off-speed pitches caused the Hawkettes to stumble in the box.
“That was the formula to beat our hitters,” Ohnoutka said. “I told them afterwards, ‘You have to learn from these opportunities. You’ve got to learn to hit a change up or let it go for a ball.’ We were used to straight fastballs all season.”
St. Cecilia fields a roster of only 10, which is easily the smallest in any class. Sophomore Allison Stritt is the team’s only pitcher, who Ohnoutka said the Hawkettes will ride or die with.
The loss drops St. Cecilia into the consolation bracket, where it will face defending champion Fairbury Thursday at 9 a.m.
Fairbury lost to Malcolm 16-3 in the first round. The Jeffs and Hawkettes did not meet during the regular season.
STC (23-12).......001 000 x — 1 3 4
BN (26-7)........300 501 x — 9 12 0
W — Macy Sabatka. L — Allison Stritt.
2B — BN, Hattie Bohac, Aubrey Syliaasen, Sabatka. S, Bailey Kissinger.
