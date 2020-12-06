St. Cecilia suffered a scare early in Saturday's game when Katharine Hamburger fell to the floor in Chapman Gymnasium and grabbed at her leg.
Hamburger, a Hastings College women's basketball pledge, twisted her left knee and was assisted to the locker room just over a minute into the second period and did not return to the game.
The team's only senior said afterward she didn't believe it was anything serious, just a sprain. Her absence, though, was noticeable. The two-time Class C-2 defending champion Hawkette's, ranked No. 3 preseason now playing in C-1, were without one of their key pieces and Bishop Neumann nearly solved the puzzle for the upset.
Luckily, a trio of Hawkettes lifted the team to its first win of the season, 45-33 over the Cavaliers, with double digit scoring performances.
Junior Addie Kirkegaard tallied a game-high 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. Bailey Kissinger added 12 points, and Shaye Butler scored 11 points and hauled in a team-high six boards.
St. Cecilia's biggest challenge was battling Neumann's 1-3-1 defense and extended press, especially without the 5-foot-11 Hamburger.
The Hawkettes undoubtedly were flustered in the backcourt, where they committed the majority of their 18 turnovers for the game.
"I think as many turnovers as we did have, we had good possessions in between," said STC head coach Greg Berndt. "It took us a while to settle down."
Neumann's 6-foot-1 Kali Jurgensmeier created an obstacle for the Hawkette guards, 5-foot-2 Erin Sheehy and 5-6 Bailey Kissinger.
"We can't simulate that in practice," Berndt said. "I thought our guards did their best at battling to break that press and then get us in a good position to score."
STC ran its traditional offense under Berndt, which includes moving the ball, dumping it to the high post and searching for cutters and easy looks close to the hoop.
Kissinger ran the point and created offense as she often does: with aggressive dribble drives and drawing contact.
"We would have liked to have gotten the ball to the high post a little bit more," Berndt said. "But the one thing I did like is Bailey kept her head up, hit a couple of cutters for buckets, she found a couple seams for buckets, and then we had kids in the corner ready to shoot."
Sophomore All Stritt hit a clutch 3-pointer off of the bench for STC in the fourth that put the Hawkettes up eight.
"That was her first time out there on varsity and she hit a big shot," Berndt said.
Neumann had sliced the St. Cecilia lead to just one as the third quarter came to a close. A 3 by Bailey Maly with 25 seconds left in the frame was the Cavs' penultimate basket for the game.
Shaye Butler scored a quick two to boost the Hawkettes at the third period buzzer, and the home team opened the final quarter with nine straight points for a 12-point advantage.
STC's defense finished with a renewed energy and ended the afternoon having forced 30 turnovers out of the Cavaliers. The Hawkettes switched to a 2-3 zone, which is a rare look for them. Berndt said the switch was needed after running his team tired in man-to-man at Scotus on Thursday.
"We've never run a 2-3 zone since I've been here," he said. "I thought that might have been difference maker here for us, was our energy in that 2-3. That's just something where in the first game we might have run out of steam."
After being outscored 14-7 in the third, the Hawkettes limited Neumann to just three points across the final eight minutes.
"We dug in and really fought through that little lull and went on a run of our own," Berndt said. "I was really proud to see our kids keep competing."
BN (0-2)............7 9 14 3 — 33
STC (1-1)..........11 15 7 12 — 45
Bishop Neumann (33)
Paisley Douglas 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey Maly 2-6 1-2 7, Kinslee Bosak 4-8 0-0 8, Lauren Thiele 3-7 0-0 9, Kali Jurgensmeier 2-5 0-0 4, Julia Ingerswen 0-0 1-2 1, Anna Toline 1-1 0-0 2, Caitlin McGuigan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 13-29 2-4 33.
St. Cecilia (45)
Erin Sheehy 0-1 1-2 1, Bailey Kissinger 6-16 0-1 12, Shaye Butler 5-13 0-0 11, Addie Kirkegaard 6-8 0-0 13, Katharine Hamburger 2-4 0-0 5, Ryann Sabatka 0-0 0-0 0, Alli Stritt 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 20-46 1-3 45.
Three-point goals — BN 5-16 (Maly 2-6, Bosak 0-3, Thiele 3-7); STC 4-15 (Kissinger 0-2, Butler 1-6, Kirkegaard 1-1, Hamburger 1-2, Stritt 1-1).
