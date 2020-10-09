Tayelor Butler might as well have gone up to home plate, stepped on it and returned to the St. Cecilia dugout during her every at bat Friday afternoon.
Butler could have also added in a celebratory point to the sky, or a parade of hugs and high fives with her teammates — although, the Hawkettes were afforded that opportunity eventually.
Butler’s bat accounted for 11 of St. Cecilia’s 27 runs in a pair of wins in the Class C, District 6 best-of-three series that clinched a second straight state softball tournament berth for the Hawkettes.
Butler smashed five of the team’s nine home runs on the day, pacing the offense to a 13-3 victory in game one and 14-5 triumph in game two.
“I can’t explain that one,” said a smiling Ryan Ohnoutka, STC’s head coach. “All I know is our last two practices were really good with hitting.”
St. Cecilia’s offense controlled the day from the opening frame of game one, when it strung together seven consecutive hits, including back-to-back homers by Butler and Mackenzie Demuth, to take a 5-1 lead.
Freeman scored first on three straight singles, and answered the Hawkettes’ big first half with another run, but the STC offense couldn’t be stunted.
Kiersten Kober and Demuth hammered two more home runs in the second inning, making it 8-2 Hawkettes. Then, STC answered a solo shot by Freeman by earning six walks — following Butler’s second bomb — along with Shaye Butler’s game-ending RBI single, which enacted the mercy-rule.
The mood hardly changed in game two, with St. Cecilia taking first cuts. The Hawkettes posted a crooked number, plating six runs on five hits.
“We knew what the Freeman girl was going to throw,” Ohnoutka said. “But, like we talk about, it’s just all about confidence when you get up there and hit.”
Bailey Kissinger led off the game with a double, Olivia Kvols walked, and Shaye Butler and Kober stroked consecutive singles.
Then, Tayelor Butler saw two pitches and cranked the third over the fence for a grand slam.
Tatum Krikac later scored Demuth with a sacrifice fly, and Freeman was in a 6-0 hole.
The Falcons, however, answered by cutting the deficit in half. Kloey Johnson doubled, Mikayla Lempka singled, and Hayleigh Schubert homered.
St. Cecilia tacked on three more in the second inning, with back-to-back solo jacks by Kober and Tayelor Butler, a triple by Demuth, and single by Emma Landgren.
Lempka homered for the Falcons in the third, which scored two runs, but STC sent Freeman back to Adams, and itself into the Class C bracket with a five-run fifth inning.
Alli Stritt singled, Demuth and Kissinger doubled, Freeman committed two errors, and Tayelor Butler struck her final big fly of the day.
“We were hot today,” Ohnoutka said. “We talked about it all year long, just having confidence at the plate. If the girl in front of you can do it, then so can you.”
Tayelor Butler finished the day 6-for-7 with 11 RBI and five runs scored. Kober was 4-for-7 with four RBI and she also scored five runs.
St. Cecilia advanced to its first state tournament last season largely on the back of then-senior Natalie Kissinger, who dominated in the pitching circle and led the team in batting average and extra-base hits.
The Hawkettes (23-11) were forced to turn to Stritt, a sophomore, who has logged 141 innings this season; and Demuth, a senior, who has thrown 37 innings.
Stritt hurled all nine innings Friday, striking out 10 without allowing a walk in either game.
The Hawkette lineup retained much of the same personnel from a year ago, and it has improved, especially in the power categories. STC has hit 19 more home runs than a year ago.
The one thing the Hawkettes lack is depth.
“To do this with 10 girls is special,” Ohnoutka said. “With only one sub every game, you’ve got to be careful on what you do. This team is such a family and their commitment to everything has been so great.”
St. Cecilia went 0-2 at the state tournament last October, losing a tight contest to Arlington late, 9-7, and being shut out by Auburn 8-0.
“The experience hopefully will show up next week,” Ohnoutka said. “These girls are excited. The goal is to stay a longer than we did last year and I believe we can do that.”
Game one
FRE (19-9).........110 1xx x — 3 7 0
STC (22-11)........530 5xx x — 13 0
W — Allison Stritt. L — Paige Mahler.
2B — S, Olivia Kvols.
3B — F, Paige Hemminger.
HR — F, Atley Buhr. S, Tayelor Butler 2, McKenzie Demuth 2, Kiersten Kober.
Game two
STC (23-11)...630 05x x — 14 15 0
FRE (19-10).......302 00x x — 5 8 0
W — Stritt. L — Mahler.
2B — F, Kloey Johnson. S, T. Butler, Addie Demuth, Bailey Kissinger.
3B — S, M. Demuth.
HR — F, Hayleigh Shubert, Mikayla Lempka. S, T. Butler 3, Kober.
GS — S, T. Butler.
