Coming off of a nine-day layoff, St. Cecilia got the start it was hoping for in a top 10 battle Thursday night and it proved to be the difference.
In a game where emotions and nerves were sure to run high, the Class C-1 No. 4 Hawkettes (19-2) poured in the first 15 points of the contest and rid themselves of any doubt or concern.
“We came out really focused and determined on both ends,” said STC head coach Greg Berndt. “Jumping out like that kind of alleviates any of the anxiety at the start.”
Addie Kirkegaard and Katharine Hamburger anchored a Hawkette defense that held the No. 3 Crusaders (18-2) to just seven points in the first half and STC rode its strong beginning to a fruitful end.
Kirkegaard collected 10 of her game-high 15 points in the first half and scooped up eight rebounds.
Hamburger added 13 points and 10 rebounds to the cause that sent the Hawkettes into the postseason poised for another run at the state tournament.
The pair of St. Cecilia bigs were tasked — and successful — with shutting down GICC’s Chloe Cloud and Lucy Ghaifan.
The two Crusaders combined for two points in the first 16 minutes and finished with a collective 14 by games’s end.
“I thought that was probably going to be the key to the game was the battle there on the blocks,” Berndt said. “We know that’s a big part of (GICC’s) offense; it has been in the last five games. Obviously teams know that Katharine and Addie are both double-digit or near-double-digit scorers themselves, so that was going to be a part of it.
“I thought our posts did a whale of a job defensively and offensively we got enough timely buckets.”
GICC’s offense has had to adjust with the exit of junior guard Rylie Rice, whose mother, Stacia, was relieved of her head coaching duties two weeks ago prior to the Centennial Conference tournament.
Rylie Rice, who has since transferred to Northwest and this week had her waiver request to play varsity competition immediately denied, averaged roughly 18 points for the Crusaders, who won their first 14 games.
Cloud and Ghaifan accounted for eight of the Crusaders 11 points out of the halftime break after the visitors were scoreless through the second frame.
Caroline Maser added four of her six points in the fourth period for GICC, which trailed by as many as 23 in the third quarter.
Hamburger’s wild and-one put St. Cecilia ahead 36-13 with 3:18 left in the third before the Crusaders ended the game outscoring the home squad 13-3.
“Listen, that’s a really talented team,” Berndt said of GICC. “They’ve put themselves in a really good position to go to state; I think it’s a team that probably has a great chance to or will.”
Bailey Kissinger tallied eight of her 10 points in the first half, including six during the efficient 15-0 start by the Hawkettes.
“We kind of played like deer in the headlights,” said GICC co-head coach Kevin Mayfield. “In the second half, we made a few adjustments and those helped. But getting behind the 8 ball hurt us.”
The Hawkettes have the luxury of hosting their subdistrict, which was announced Thursday morning and will include some familiar foes.
STC is the No. 1 seed, followed by Adams Central, Kearney Catholic, Minden, and Gibbon.
The winner of the game between Minden and Gibbon will face the Hawkettes Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Chapman Gymnasium. The game between the Patriots and Stars will follow at 7:30.
In short, it’s going to be rematches galore for Berndt & Co.
“We’ve played Kearney Catholic twice, we’ve played AC (and Minden) once,” Berndt said. “We know they’re quality teams. You get to subdistricts and there’s a different vibe and energy in the gym. We know, no matter what, it’s going to be tough.”
GICC (18-2)……….7 0 11 8 — 26
STC (19-2)………..17 8 13 3 — 41
Central Catholic (26)
Alexis Mudloff 1-4 0-0 3, Jenna Heidelk 0-3 0-0 0, Alyssa Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, Chloe Cloud 4-11 0-2 8, Lucy Ghaifan 3-6 0-0 6, Caroline Maser 3-5 0-0 6, Grace Herbek 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 12-36 0-2 26.
St. Cecilia (41)
Erin Sheehy 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey Kissinger 4-12 2-3 10, Shaye Butler 1-7 0-0 3, Addie Kirkegaard 6-11 3-6 15, Katharine Hamburger 4-9 3-3 13, Tatum Krikac 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 15-41 8-14 41.
Three-point field goals — GICC 2-10 (Mudloff 1-2, Heidelk 0-1, Wilson 1-4, Herbek 0-3); STC 3-16 (Sheehy 0-1, Kissinger 0-4, Butler 1-5, Hamburger 2-5, Krikac 0-1). Rebounds — STC 30 (Hamburger 10); GICC 23 (Cloud 7). Turnovers — STC 12; GICC 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.