MINDEN — St. Cecilia’s fast start surprised Minden Thursday night.
Nine straight points on five shots, including a miss and an offensive rebound and put-back, were enough for Minden coach Taylor Maulsby to frustratedly call a timeout less than two minutes into the game.
Maulsby heated up, trying to inspire his team with a message for all to hear in the huddle, but the Whippets had no answers for St. Cecilia’s offense — or defense for that matter.
“We lost a little bit of confidence there at the beginning,” Maulsby said. “(St. Cecilia) got off to a good start and a good team like that you can’t give them the start we gave them.”
St. Cecilia, ranked seventh in Class C-1, cruised to a 57-22 win on the road and improved to 11-2 on the year.
Four Hawkettes finished in double figures, led by Shaye Butler’s 15 points.
Addie Kirkegaard recorded a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Bailey Kissinger diced and dished and collected 12 points. Katharine Hamburger hit her first three shots — including a 3-pointer — and finished with 11.
“Our mantra all year has been start fast and work together as a group,” said STC coach Greg Berndt. “Offensively, we did that.”
To combat the size advantage St. Cecilia held, Minden crafted a zone defense.
The Hawkettes had no trouble with it, scoring almost at will on the interior and hauling in 14 more rebounds than the undersized Whippets.
“We’re not very big and we thought we could pack it in a little bit, but they made some shots and then we kind of let them get out and run,” Maulsby said.
STC was patient against the zone. Berndt said that’s necessary against that type of defensive look.
“We’re not going to beat it with one pass or a head down drive,” he said. “For the most part, I thought we did a nice job working through it in that high post, short corner area. You’ve got to get the ball on three sides of the floor to make their defense move and any time we do that, we tend to get a good look.”
St. Cecilia led by as many as 36 after Ryann Sabatka scored her only basket of the night in the third quarter.
Berndt replaced his starters with two minutes left.
“We want our kids to keep getting better,” Berndt said. “We don’t want them to take a step back in any quarters or halves. We want to keep playing at a high level.”
The reloaded Hawkettes have hardly struggled since the season-opening loss to Columbus Scotus. Thursday’s win was their fourth in a row since a four-point loss to Class B No. 1 York in the Amherst Holiday tournament final.
These Hawkettes are gritty, tough, and seasoned, but Berndt knows this team has to keep a level head.
“We’re not good enough to overlook anybody,” Berndt said.
Minden has competed with every opponent it has lost to, save Thursday’s rout by St. Cecilia. Granted, the Whippets were cold, shooting 7-for-32 from the floor.
“We’ve been able to pressure some people and we struggled with that tonight,” Maulsby said. “We’ve made some shots, and of course we didn’t shoot it well tonight.”
Prior to Thursday, Minden’s largest defeat was by 16 points to Elm Creek. On Tuesday it fell to Ravenna (11-3) by just three.
Four of Minden’s seven losses are to teams with a combined record of 44-5.
Sarah Hultquist averages close to 17 points and finished with 12 of her team’s 22 Thursday.
The Whippets have a favorable schedule to finish out the year and have a chance to see the Hawkettes again in subdistricts.
STC (11-2)............22 13 16 6 — 57
MIN (7-7)...................4 6 7 5 — 22
St. Cecilia (57)
Erin Sheehy 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey Kissinger 4-11 3-3 12, Shaye Butler 6-12 0-0 15, Addie Kirkegaard 6-8 2-4 14, Katharine Hamburger 5-8 0-0 11, Ryann Sabatka 1-1 0-0 2, Emma Landgren 1-2 0-0 3, Tatum Krikac 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 23-44 5-7 57.
Minden (22)
Abby Rehtus 0-4 2-2 2, Sloane Beck 0-2 1-2 1, Bailee Schurmann 0-1 0-0 0, Payton Weeder 1-4 3-4 5, Sarah Hultquist 5-15 1-3 12, Priscilla Madriz 0-3 0-0 0, Hannah Merrill 1-2 0-0 2, Lily Bloomfield 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 7-32 7-11 22.
3-point goals — STC 6-19 (Sheehy 0-1, Kissinger 1-5, Butler 3-8, Kirkegaard 0-1, Hamburger 1-2, Landgren 1-1, Krikac 0-1); M 1-8 (Rehtus 0-2, Schurmann 0-1, Hultquist 1-3, Merrill 0-1, Bloomfield 0-1). Rebounds — STC 31 (Kirkegaard 10); M 17 (Rehtus 4). Turnovers — STC 13; M 17.
