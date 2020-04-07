Teaching is a job, but it's much, much more than that.
The proof is in the sidewalk chalk, homemade street signs with heartfelt messages, and waves from a reasonable social distance during these tough times when the threat of spreading the novel coronavirus has many of us separated for an unknown period of time.
School is out, but it's not quite summer; although, Tuesday's high in the 80s sure made it feel like it.
Teachers everywhere are missing the hugs and high-fives, the smiles, the recesses, the endless questions, and, of course, the time in the classroom.
The closest thing to mimicking parts of that experience is trending right now throughout the country.
Faculty and staff of Hawthorne Elementary were the latest to host their own neighborhood caravan Tuesday afternoon in an effort to reconnect with their students, whom they miss dearly.
"That first week we were home, I saw a post on Facebook of some other school is some other state doing the same thing," said third grade teacher and the event's organizer Angie Runyan. "I guess I just thought instantly that this was something we have to do.
"I know all of the teachers from day one have been missing our students, terribly. We just had no time to mentally prepare for being away and then now with school being closed the remained of the year, it's just emotional for the teachers and the families. I hoped this would help brighten some days."
Right around 3 p.m., cars began funneling out of the south Hawthorne parking lot on a route that led teachers and staff through their students' neighborhoods.
The parade lasted a little more than an hour. But it sure meant much more than just a chunk of another day of who knows how many spent at home.
"It was moving," Hawthorne principal Amy Kelly said. "It kind of brings me to tears. I think we just miss our kids so much and to see their smiling faces and to see them happy and well, it does our hearts good. I think that resonates with the whole team at Hawthorne."
Students and families had messages written out on signs in their yards, and teachers blanketed their vehicles with car paint and balloons.
One teacher was puppeteering an Easter bunny and waving to kids from the passenger seat. Another wore a goofy wig. All honked their horns during the crawl through the streets of west Hastings.
"I think we really enjoyed that togetherness, even if it was from a distance," Kelly said. "We had a really good showing of most of our staff. And we had people who met us one, two, and three times on our route. I saw some kids with their families a couple of times just to wave again, so that was kind of fun."
The parade was scheduled for last Friday before inclement weather postponed it.
"We had sunshine (Tuesday) and I think that's what we're all looking for right now, is the sunshine at the end of this tunnel," Kelly added.
A string of more than 20 cars were estimated to have participated, some with entire families, and others with multiple teachers and staff inside.
At its conclusion in the north lot at Hawthorne, there was already requests to schedule another parade.
"It was bright spot in my day and I know a lot of the other teachers', too," Runyan said. "I've already gotten several messages sent to me just saying how much it meant to them.
"Some of these teachers are already excited for a next time. They're hopeful we can do it again, so we will see."
