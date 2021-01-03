Former Hildreth, Nebraska, resident Hazel C. Osterbuhr, 92, of Hastings died Friday, January 1, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society-Perkins Pavilion in Hastings.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with the Rev. Caroline Keenan officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery south of Hildreth.
Visitation is one hour prior to service times at the church. The current health recommendations will be followed and the use of a face mask is required.
Memorials in Hazel’s honor are suggested to the Hildreth Public Library or to the Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements. Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.