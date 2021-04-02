BLUE HILL — Ladelle Hazen isn’t entirely sure how she ended up with a Division I offer to run cross country and track.
“It’s a little odd, to be honest,” she said.
But the Blue Hill senior is even more baffled by how the school she chose found her.
The University of Hartford, in West Hartford, Conn., discovered Hazen and the rest is now history. The Hawk-to-be signed her letter of intent Friday morning in the Blue Hill gym with her coaches, family, and friends present.
“When I got their call, I didn’t even know that other schools besides the ones around here were looking at me,” she said.
More than anything, Hazen said, she wanted to attend a school that offered prosthetics, which is the major she plans to pursue.
“I didn’t even know they were a D-I or anything, they just told me they offered prosthetics,” Hazen said. “That (program) is not really found around here at all, so I was interested right away.”
Since word got out about her commitment, Hazen said that “everyone” locally has asked where her college home is. It wasn’t until her mom researched the university that the family even realized it was in Connecticut.
In February, they Hazens decided to take an official visit to campus by car 1,500 miles away. Soon after, the offer and choice was made.
“I’m going to miss people here because it’s so far away, but I’m also super excited for the opportunity,” Hazen said. “I’ve had great coaches, great parents that support me, and they really do push me to do my best. I should be thanking them for everything because I don’t think I’d be here or signing at all without them.”
A four-time state qualifier in cross country for Red Cloud/Blue Hill, Hazen posted her best finish as a junior, claiming seventh with a time of 20 minutes, 21.1 seconds.
At the 2020 state meet, Hazen finished 40th, which was a disappointing ending to her prep cross country career. But the freezing temperatures and conditions might be a preview of what some of her college meets might look like. She said it was the coldest race she’d ever run.
“That was freezing,” Hazen said, smiling in reflection. “Now that I know what it’s like to run out in the cold, I think I’m a little bit more prepared.”
Her coaches think she’s prepared for anything that comes her way at her next stop. Initially, it will include more jogs around town in the warm weather, which is a common sight in Blue Hill.
“I don’t know how many miles she puts on in the summer, but it’s a constant to see Ladelle out running in the summer time,” said Riley Armes, Blue Hill’s girls track and field coach. “She’s self-motivated, willing to put in all the extra time that it takes, and that’s really what’s gotten her to this point.”
“I knew she could succeed any place she went,” said cross country coach Dan Muths. “Those miles she puts on in the summer time show.”
Hazen is the first Division I product in any sport out of Blue Hill in at least a number of years, according to her coaches.
“We’ve had some very successful runners around here,” Muths said, “but nothing on that level. It really comes down to her motivation, her ability, her desire to succeed. It’s very impressive.”
Hazen, who runs the one- and two-mile races for the Bobcats during the spring, hopes to finish her prep career by qualifying for the state meet in those events.
