Selections of the Hastings College Permanent Collection of Art will be on exhibit through Oct. 21 in the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center gallery.
The exhibition, titled “Here Now Forever Again,” is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Face masks are required inside the JDAC, 700 E. 12th St., and the gallery’s capacity is limited to 15 people at any given time.
Pieces for “Here Now Forever Again” were chosen by Hastings College senior Jordan Ismaiel, an art major, who is familiar with the permanent collection.
Ismael previously assisted with several exhibitions of works from the collection and headed a group that helped develop a new gallery of permanent collection art for the Hastings College honors program room in the Kiewit Building.
The Hastings College Permanent Collection of Art was established in 1978, initially through the sponsorship of Woods Charitable Trust. The late Norman Geske, director of the Sheldon Museum in Lincoln, was the first director of acquisitions. His leadership steered the collection toward modern masters, particularly pop artists.
Pieces from the Permanent Collection of Art are featured throughout campus year-round. Perkins Library has an Andy Warhol work, JDAC has a Jasper Johns work, and the exhibit features Jim Dine’s work. The collection features many celebrated artists of the 20th century.
Hastings College has obtained the artworks in the collection by donations or purchasing pieces.
