The Hastings College men’s and women’s bowling teams hosted its annual tournament at Pastime Lanes this past weekend. The men’s team was coming off their first place finish at the Mustangs Invitational in Sioux City, Iowa, while the women placed ninth at last week’s invite.
The Broncos hosted a two day tournament that would include each day, four individual games and 16 Baker style games that would make up the format. On day one of the tournament, the bowlers were bowling on a longer oil pattern on the lanes called Tokyo, which was 43 feet in length.
On the men’s side it was Kansas Wesleyan’s Taylor Miller who would take the individual title with a total of 926. HC would have one bowler in the top 10 with Dave Shields who would finish in seventh place with a total of 836. Overall the men finished third with a total of 7,090, with Ottawa University taking the team championship with a total of 7,238.
For the women on day one, it was College of Saint Mary’s Alexius Brass taking the individual title with a total of 885. Caitlin Krallis was the highest finisher for HC as she had a total of 692 that would result for a 25th place finish. Midland University would end up taking the team title with an overall total of 6,558.
On day two, the bowlers faced a new challenge with a new oil pattern. This time the bowlers were bowling on a 38-foot pattern. On the men’s side it was Waldorf’s Jacob Miner who took the individual title with an individual total of 847. HC’s Brennin Leach was the team’s highest finisher as he would finish in fifth with a total of 815. Overall the men would finish fourth, as Midland would take the team title with an overall total of 6,926.
For the women on day two, it was Midland’s Chloe Herman who would take the individual title with a total of 810. Caitlin Krallis would again lead HC with an individual total of 717 which would place her in 15th, while her teammate Melissa Bates finished with a total of 700 which was good for 19th place. Grand View would take the team title with an overall total of 6,505.
The Broncos next tournament will be February 13th and 14th at the Cedar Valley Invitational in Waterloo, Iowa.
Day one results men
Ottawa 7238, Baker 7224, Hastings 7090, Midland 7031, Kansas Wesleyan 6834, Grand View 6828, Morningside 6610, Iowa Western 6603, Culver-Stockton 6512, Barton CC 6467, Waldorf 5256
Day One Results women
Midland 6558, Grand View 6548, Columbia 6377, Ottawa 6368, Baker 6363, Morningside 6322, College of Saint Mary 6273, Kansas Wesleyan 6236, Waldorf 6084, Iowa Western 6034, Barton CC 5964, Culver-Stockton 5925, Hastings 5815
Day two results men
Midland 6926, Kansas Wesleyan 6674, Ottawa 6646, Hastings 6629, Baker 6592, Barton CC 6462, Grand View 6385, Culver-Stockton 6240, Morningside 6238, Iowa Western 6201, Waldorf 5375
Day two results women
Grand View 6505, Midland 6398, Ottawa 6374, Waldorf 6198, Baker 6171, Kansas Wesleyan 6007, Morningside 5996, Columbia 5987, Culver-Stockton 5984, Iowa Western 5925, College of Saint Mary 5854, Hastings 5808, Barton CC 5683
