There is no doubt the feeling inside the Hastings College football camp this week is just a little bit different. The Broncos have been fighting tooth-and-nail for a playoff berth the last four weeks and Briar Cliff could be the final hurdle Saturday.
It also brings on the realization for coach Paul Mierkiewicz that his first recruiting class is end-ing an era for him. So far, they have given 28 wins and 11 losses in four years. A few more would add to the enjoyment of 2004.
“Not to take anything away from our other groups of seniors, but this is definitely different for me,” Mierkiewicz said. “This is the first bunch of guys who put their trust in me as a football coach and came here to take the football program in the direction that we wanted it to go.”
Fans know the headliners — All-America candidate Eric Moody, wide receivers Travis Stoetzel and Daniel Woodburn, as well as defensive standouts Brandon Carrera and Philip Hohman.
For Mierkiewicz, though, no one person stands out in the bunch.
“They are about the tightest group of players I have ever been around,” the coach said. “We just got lucky getting the right people here.”
They hail from just three states – Colorado, Nebraska and California – but there must be some-thing special about putting together kids from Los Angeles to Ravenna. Mierkiewicz says the bond between the group and coaches is special.
“I would go to battle for anyone of these guys,” he said. “It’s amazing what they go through in four years here. We don’t just talk football. We have guys working hard to graduate, we talk about girls, stuff going on at home and just any problems they might have.”
They do special things for him, too. Take last Saturday’s 19-7 win over Midland.
Whether it was Charles McAvoy’s punishing hit on a Midland kick returner or Moody carry the foot-ball 42 times — it was all about get-ting a win. Or, Isaiah Dell block up from the fullback position for Moody, or Hohman and Brian Benshoof step up in their first year of significant playing time.
It’s easy to hear and see the joy Mierkiewicz has about this year’s senior class.
“I can’t say enough good words about Isaiah,” he said. “I have no doubt he would start for any other football team in our conference, yet he never says a word and just works hard.
“You look at Philip and Brian and they are guys who are really just getting to play but have stepped up huge.”
The list would go on-and-on —with comments about all 21 sen-iors, including Justin Presler, Dan Bolling, Clyde Jenkins, Keithen Hergott, Zack Allen, captain Kris Kahlandt, Brent O’Brien, injured Hastings High grad Steve Anderson, Isaac Frecks, Pat Brady, Andy Pfeifer, Jeremy Chizek and C.L. Lovett.
“Every one of those guys accept-ed their role on this team and made us who we are this year,” Mierkiewicz said. “They come to work with their hats on everyday. As a coaching staff, you can’t ask for any more than they gave us.”
It doesn’t take long to find an underclassman who won’t sing the praises of the HC senior group.
Said linebacker Mark Hemje after the Midland game: “I’ve got a lot of good friends out there. We just wanted to give them something special to remember their career here.”
And receiver Nick Soucie: “We had some emotion for the seniors. Our younger guys wanted to win for the seniors and the seniors wanted to get a win for the coaches who put in all the effort to bring us along.”
The 2004 season has been some thank you note — a 7-2 record along with being ranked 18th in the latest NAIA football poll. The seniors want to keep writing that note all the way to NAIA playoffs.
Mierkiewicz knows they have already done more than he could have ever imagined.
“All you want when you recruit a player is a kid who will work hard for you and you know you can trust,” he said. “We got that with all of these guys. It’s going to be different saying goodbye to them.”
