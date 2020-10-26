HC faculty lecture
Casey Molifua, Hastings College instructor of physical education and human performance, will give an Invited Faculty Lecture 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lynn Farrell Arena on the college campus.
Molifua’s talk is titled “YOUvsYOU: If You Want to Influence the World, Influence Yourself First.”
The lecture is free and open to the public. Face masks are required, and groups are asked to socially distance.
Molifua’s presentation originally was scheduled for spring 2020, but was postponed after the college went to remote learning amid the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic. The first make-up date in September also had to be pushed back due to public health concerns on campus. Two Invited Faculty Lecturers are selected by the student body for each academic year.
Invited Faculty Lectures for 2020-21 will be by Bruce Batterson, associate professor of business administration, on Nov. 11 and by Jessica Allen-Pickett, assistant professor of teacher education, on Jan. 27, 2021.
Significant snowfall
OMAHA — Many residents in Nebraska and Iowa were breaking out shovels and snow blowers Monday following a significant snowfall — including some record snow — over the weekend.
Norfolk in northeastern Nebraska set a record for snowfall Sunday with 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service. That topped the previous Oct. 25 record of 2.7 inches set in 1997. In Sioux City, about 3 inches of snow fell, breaking the previous record for the day of 0.7 inches more than a century ago in 1918.
Higher totals were seen in other communities Sunday, including 8 inches recorded in Valentine, Bassett and Anselmo in northern Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service. In northern Iowa, the town of Ocheyendan saw more than 6 inches, and the communities of Swea City, Esterville and Ringsted saw about 5 inches.
In western Nebraska Panhandle, parts of Interstate 80 were closed Sunday night between Big Springs and Wyoming because of heavy snow.
