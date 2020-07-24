Hastings College announced this week that as a way of simplifying the college enrollment process for 2021-22, the college will base its academic scholarships only on students’ high school grade point average and not require an ACT or SAT score.
Dropping the standardized test score from its requirements means current high school students won’t need to worry about taking the tests at a time when they have been canceled across the United States due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
“During this time we want to be especially supportive of students, and by eliminating test scores we hope it helps remove some of the stress seniors may have as they begin to apply to college,” said Chris Schukei, HC dean of admissions, in a news release Thursday. “In the end, the decision to eliminate test scores from our scholarship and admission requirements was easy because we want to continue fostering success without limitations.”
In the news release, the college cites its own research findings that high school grade point average is a better predictor than ACT or SAT scores of how successful a student will be in higher education, anyway.
Research from across the United States supports those findings, the college says.
Academic merit scholarships at Hastings College are awarded in addition to talent, leadership and other scholarships students may be eligible to receive.
Academic scholarships of $12,000 per year and up are available for students with GPA of 2.65 on a 4.0 scale and higher. In addition, students who apply and are accepted to Hastings College and qualify for the Crimson or Ambassador scholarships (meaning they have a GPA of 3.78 and up) will be invited to Bronco Scholars Day in February 2021.
“Bronco Scholars Day is an opportunity for students to compete for an additional scholarship award, including being named a Scott Scholar, which covers 100% of tuition and fees plus room and board, and provides a $2,000 travel stipend to help cover costs to attend a conference, fund a research project or support an internship,” the college explains in its news release.
More information on the Hastings College academic scholarship program may be found at hastings.edu/academic-scholarships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.