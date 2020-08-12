Last year, the Hastings College men’s cross country team was mostly made up of sophomores and freshmen still finding their way in the collegiate atmosphere of the sport. Now, with another year of experience to work with, the Broncos are hoping to take another step forward.
One of those freshmen, Anthony Lopez, had HC’s best finish at the Great Plains Athletic Conference meet last season, placing 25 with a time of 26 minutes, 44 seconds. Then-sophomore Zach Hole was not far behind him, in 32nd (27:07). Both runners are back this year ready to pick up where they left off.
Jarred Russell is the men’s only senior runner this year. Lance Ayer joins Lopez as the only other member of the sophomore class. Francisco Acosta, Sean Bromley, Stephen Gonzles, and Sage Reiger are all part of the large junior class.
The women’s team also brings back their top runner from the conference race, as Cody Selvage returns for her senior year. Last year, Selvage was 52nd in the GPAC meet with a time of 20:49. Deshler graduate Leah Schmidt — who had the next-best finish for Hastings (58th, 21:02) will also be back as a sophomore for the Broncos.
Senior Brady Achtemeier, sophomore Bailey Patterson, and juniors Savannah Congrove, Aleischa McDonald, and Olivia Nelson are all also back for another season.
The Broncos’ first meet is Sept. 5 at Dordt. Hastings will then host the Bronco Stampede at Lake Hastings the following week.
