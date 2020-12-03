Beginning in fall 2021, students pursuing a career in nursing will be able to study at Hastings College and Mary Lanning Healthcare on their way to a degree from Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln.
A memorandum of understanding now signed by the two colleges and Mary Lanning make them partners in the venture, which establishes Hastings as a second point of delivery for Bryan’s four-year bachelor of science in nursing program.
The arrangement announced Thursday follows a feasibility study that was publicly announced in September and wrapped up in November.
“This is an innovative way to offer opportunities to more students who have a desire to build a career in nursing and the health sciences while also helping further develop a workforce to serve south central Nebraska,” said Rich Lloyd, who since Sept. 1 has served in dual roles as president of Bryan College and as executive president of Hastings College. “We are excited about the potential, and are looking forward to recruiting our first class of students.”
According to a news release issued by Hastings College, students in the program will do most of their clinical rotations at Mary Lanning or other health care settings nearby.
Bryan College of Health Sciences is affiliated with Bryan Health, an independent, nonprofit health care organization that operates a two-campus medical center in Lincoln.
Mary Lanning, like Bryan Health, is a private, independent nonprofit organization. The two entities already work together in various ways, and both have an ownership stake in the new Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
Meanwhile, Hastings College, like Bryan College, is a private institution of higher learning, but unlike Bryan offers on-campus housing and a full slate of extracurricular activities.
Students signing up for the Hastings program will enroll in Bryan College but select Hastings as their preferred location. They will take their first year of coursework at Hastings College, live in HC residence halls and be eligible to participate in select student activities there.
The inaugural class in Hastings may include up to 30 students. A recruiter for the Bryan program in Hastings will be hired, and additional faculty and support staff also will be brought on board.
Bryan College’s nursing program application window for 2021 is open now. Students who already have applied will be able to select Lincoln or Hastings as their preferred location.
Mary Lanning has had a nursing school on its premises for generations. From 1986 to this year, the hospital served as a campus for the Creighton University School of Nursing in an arrangement that also involved Hastings College in some aspects.
Creighton now has relocated its Central Nebraska Campus to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, which is operated by Catholic Health Initiatives, the same organization that runs the Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha.
Hastings College remains in a partnership with Creighton for a “3+1” nursing program, with students studying for three years on the HC campus and then their fourth year at CHI St. Francis to end up with dual degrees: a bachelor of science in biology-health systems from Hastings College and a bachelor of science in nursing from Creighton.
Lloyd is a Hastings native and HC alumnus who worked for many years as a professor, coach and administrator.
After leaving Hastings to serve as president of a college in Vermont, Lloyd returned to Nebraska in 2016 to become president of Bryan College. He added the Hastings College presidency to his portfolio this year following the departure of former HC President Travis Feezell and talks between the two institutions about common goals.
Seeking to distinguish itself among the region’s private liberal arts colleges and universities, Hastings College in 2019 reconfigured its academic program to include block scheduling, study abroad opportunities for all students, standard technology, and tailored interdisciplinary study that allows students to delve into areas of specialized or personal interest.
More information about nursing program options involving Hastings College is available at hastings.edu/nursing.
