This year’s Hastings College men’s basketball team is going into the new season with a much different look than it did last year. The Broncos started the 2019-2020 season with seven seniors on the team, all of which played in at least 24 of last year’s 32 games.
Going into the 2020-2021 season, however, Hastings College has just one senior on the team, Ben Juhl, a transfer from Minnesota Crookston.
But HC does have a solid core coming back that saw plenty of action last year, including all-conference honorable mention Mason Hiemstra, who was one of the top freshmen in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
“It’s always exciting this time of year, when the guys have been working and putting in the time,” said Broncos head coach Bill Gavers. “We’re excited. We feel we have good personnel and we’re ready for the challenges ahead.”
Hiemstra started the most games last season of all players returning this year. As a freshman, he was third on the team with 11.2 points per game and led the GPAC with 1.6 steals per game. He brought high energy to the game every time he took the floor and sparked teammates to do the same.
“Just a great competitor, and when I say that, I mean the day-to-day stuff. It’s the passion for practice, the passion for weights; his leadership is off the charts,” the coach said. “He makes people around him better by example and he’s a vocal leader so guys really look to him. A tremendous, tremendous perimeter defender. I felt like he was the best perimeter defender in our league last year... Mason just has that passion for the game and I think that rubs off on other people.”
Gavers said Hiemstra has improved as a shooter, which was an aspect the young standout really wanted to improve.
Hiemstra was joined by current junior Shane Chamberlain and sophomore Karson Gansebom as three of four players to play in every game last season. Chamberlain averaged seven points per contest and was second on the team shooting 3-pointers at a 37.6% clip while starting 18 games. Gansebom played 13.9 minutes per game and shot 35.7% from beyond the arc.
Apart from the three previously mentioned returners, only Bragan Meyer and Josh Quinn return to the team after seeing time on the court last year. Juhl is just one of the new faces the Bronco faithful will see on the floor. Gavers said the senior has a high IQ and should be a valuable asset.
Another player to look for this season will be Matt O’Brien, a 6-foot, 10-inch junior that is skilled and very mobile for a post. The Broncos’ coach also said junior Dashawn Walker is an exceptional passer, great defender and a good teammate and will be a big part of the team’s success. Gavers added freshman Jared Mattley has had a good fall and could contribute as well.
One of the things Gavers is most pleased with is the commitment his players showed to the program by continuing to work on their game during an offseason far from the norm. The Broncos left campus in March, but they continued to put in the time and effort on their own to make sure they came back in the fall ready for success.
“The guys that came back, you could tell they had done things; they came back ready, they were in good condition, and they had done things on their own which isn’t always easy to do,” Gavers said. “I’m very, very pleased with the way they showed up ready to go.”
COVID-19 has changed the way teams are preparing for the season, but Gavers said the big focus has been working on the players mentality on the court and trying to keep it as close to the same as any other year.
“We’ve tried to keep things as normal as possible; though, that word isn’t used a lot these days. I think you try to stay in a routine — obviously there are different things you’re dealing with these days — but the guys have done a good job of staying focused and compartmentalizing,” the coach said. “We’re taking things day by day, minute by minute and just focusing on giving your best effort and having the right attitude.”
Hastings College will open the season Friday against Friends University at 7 p.m.
The Falcons posted 82 points in their season opening loss to Peru State College, led by Tazmine Dunn who came off the bench to score 20 points. Friends gave up 92 points in the game and allowed Peru to shoot 43 percent from the 3-point line.
Gavers said he’s looking for his players to do the little things right in the season opener. It may take some time to get used to live action on the court, but he said the effort, physically and mentally, should not be lacking.
“We spend a lot of time talking about being great on the defensive end of the floor, doing the little things that can help you be great like boxing out every time, getting in a good defensive stance, helping, recovering, communicating — the little nuances of the game,” he said. “A lot of our guys are high IQ guys, they’re workers, they’re very coachable. We feel like we’ve made improvements every day, and that’s what we want to do. We want to be better today than we were yesterday.
“Offensively, we want to attack, make reads, understand spacing and things like that. Our skill sets are good. We have guys that can shoot it, guys that can put it on the floor, score inside, score outside. Really, basically we’re looking for guys that are confident and have what we call an attacking disposition on both ends of the floor.”
