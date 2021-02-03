The last time Hastings College and Mount Marty met on the hardwood the Broncos poured in 96 points in an overtime road victory. But Wednesday’s meeting was much different.
Hastings College had one of its lowest offensive performances of the season against the Lancers in front of the home crowd at Lynn Farrell Arena, scoring just 67 points after shooting just 29.6 percent (8-for-27) in the first half. Meanwhile, Mount Marty scored the net at a 65.5 percent clip for the game en route to an 82-67 victory.
“We’re really disappointed in our effort in the first half,” said HC head coach Bill Gavers. “At Mount Marty we won the effort areas... and then this mystifying first half we did not play with great energy and we weren’t communicating. I thought the effort areas we lost in the first half.
“We just did not bring it to start the game and that’s puzzling, to be honest with you.”
The loss dropped Hastings to 6-16 on the season and 2-15 in the conference. It also eliminated HC from contention of being one of the teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament field.
“We cannot be in the conference tournament; we know that. But, you have personal pride and team pride to play for,” Gavers said. “I think really good players with a championship mentality, with a toughness whether or not they can make the postseason, they come out and compete and they understand basketball is a game of habits. The habits we have the last three games are going to tell us a lot moving forward.”
Hastings College’s offense got off to an abysmal start to to the game, making just two of its first 17 field goal attempts. Fortunately for the Broncos, they were still getting to the free-throw line — where they scored 10 of their first 14 points — but halfway through the opening period, HC trailed 32-8.
It didn’t help the Broncos that they were without Ben Juhl, who is tied for third on the team in scoring with 14.8 points per game. His lack of a presence was evident, as only three HC players scored more than four points on the night.
“(Juhl) is just a very solid player; he’s efficient on the offensive end, defensively he’s a good position defender. He does a lot of good things and makes people around him better,” the HC coach said. “Hopefully we can get him back for Saturday. He’s an integral part in what we do, and he’s been a great teammate as well.”
Hastings College trailed by 22 points at the break. But, in a spot where the team’s character was revealed, HC continued to fight in the second half, rather than laying down for the final 20 minutes.
The Broncos outscored Mount Marty 40-33 in the second half and cut the lead, which at its peak was 27, to 17 points midway through the period. But when HC’s Dashawn Walker, who averages 14.8 points per game, fouled out, the comeback became virtually impossible.
Mason Hiemstra and Karson Gansebom both did what they could to pull Hastings back in it. Hiemstra poured in 25 points while Gansebom finished with 23. It’s the fifth time in the last six games Gansebom has finished with at least 23 points.
Walker tallied 13 points before he fouled out, while Braden Kizer added four and Ashton Valentine had two to round out the scoring for HC.
Jailen Billings led the Lancers with 21 points. Mount Marty had nine players in the scoring column.
With the GPAC tourney out of the question, Hastings has just three games left this season. Saturday marks the first of two straight road games with a contest at Briar Cliff. The Broncos will then end the season at home against Midland on Feb. 20.
“Our guys have been great all year with their attitude,” Gavers said. “We don’t have any seniors, so these final three games are opportunities to build momentum going into next year. But we have to do a lot of little things. You find out a lot about yourself when you’re under adversity.”
Mount Marty (9-15)
Elijah Pappas 6-13 1-2 13, Allen Wilson 1-1 1-2 4, Chad Moran 5-7 0-0 11, Lincoln Jordre 0-1 0-0 0, Will Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Gio Diaz 2-5 2-2 7, Josh Arlt 0-0 0-0 0, Kade Stearns 4-5 0-0 11, Luke Ronsiek 1-2 0-0 2, Saba Gvedashvili 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell Lonneman 0-0 0-0 0, Keegan Savary 1-2 0-0 3, Jailen Billings 6-7 6-6 21, Tyrell Harper 5-7 0-0 10. Totals 31-50 10-12 82
Hastings (6-16)
Dashawn Walker 4-12 5-6 13, Logan Schuldt 0-1 0-1 0, Ashton Valentine 1-1 0-0 2, Evan Kingston 0-1 0-0 0, Hayden Grint 0-1 0-0 0, Bragan Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Josh Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Karson Gansebom 9-18 2-2 23, Mason Hiemstra 9-21 5-7 25, Braden Kizer 2-6 0-0 4, Dylan Richman 0-1 0-0 0, Grady Corrigan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 12-16 67
Three-point field goals — Mount Marty 10-20 (Pappas 0-4, Wilson 1-1, Moran 1-1, Diaz 1-3, Stearns 3-4, Ronsiek 0-1, Savary 1-2, Billings 3-3, Harper 0-1); Hastings 5-16 (Walker 0-1, Schuldt 0-1, Kingston 0-1, Gansebom 3-8, Hiemstra 2-4, Kizer 0-1). Rebounds — Mount Marty 35 (Pappas 8, Harper 8), Hastings 22 (Gansebom 6). Fouls Mount Marty 17, Hastings 13. Fouled out — Walker . Technical — none. Assists — Mount Marty 13 (Pappas 7), Hastings 8 (Gansebom 2, Hiemstra 2). Steals — Mount Marty 3 (Pappas 1, Stearns 1, Harper 1), Hastings 10 (Kingston 2, Gansebom 2). Turnovers — Mount Marty 18, Hastings 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.