KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Jina Douglas’ first phone calls as head coach of Hastings College was to recruit Shandra Farmer.
Four years later, Farmer is an NAIA all-American, along with her teammate and fellow senior Gabby Grasso.
“Those kids were my first recruiting class,” Douglas said.
Farmer was named a first-team all-American Thursday. Grasso made honorable mention for the Broncos, who finished 30-3 in this shortened season.
Farmer, a St. Cecilia grad, finished her career sixth on the program’s all-time scoring list with a total of 1,622 points. She was two points from cracking the top five.
Farmer finishes her basketball career, in a word, accomplished. The only thing that eluded her was a championship.
“A major focus after the ending this year was that an outcome doesn’t define a team, and it definitely doesn’t define a person,” Farmer said. “It’s how you got there and what you made of it to get there.
“You think about all the memories and the relationships you made. You’re playing with your best friends and awesome coaches. The amazing people around you is really what makes it worth it. So I definitely do feel accomplished and I’m very happy with how my career went.”
As a Hawkette, she was a three-time state runner-up in four appearances at the state tournament. She was twice named Tribland player of the year, including sharing the honor in 2016 with Sophia Pankratz.
As a Bronco, Farmer earned three season honors in the Great Plains Athletic Conference — one second-team and two first-team, including player of the year this season. She’s also three-time All-American, twice on second team and now first team.
“Shandra did it all,” Douglas said. “The thing about Shandra is she averaged 13 or 14 a game, which is a good number, but it’s not something crazy like 20 or 25 a game. For her to get player of the year in the GPAC, she could just dominate the game in so many different ways. Obviously she could score really well, but she just pretty much controlled the game. Whatever pace Shandra wanted to play at, we were going to play.”
Grasso was also a crucial piece to the Broncos, especially defensively. Grasso started for two seasons but played plenty in her four years. She earned first team all-GPAC honors and honorable mention all-American honors after averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds. She led the conference in blocks as well with 58 (1.81 per game).
“Gabby didn’t start for us until last year just because of injuries,” Douglas said. “We had her at the 4 position and then we put her at the 5 and realized she was better at the 5 than the 4, and she was doing a good job for us. This year she just broke out. She led us in rebounding, blocks, was a low post scorer for us — just really did it all.
“She was really good defensively for us. Obviously the blocks tell the story, but just her helpside defense was really, really good for us.”
Hastings College had earned a No. 1 seed in the Cramer bracket of the national tournament earlier this month, however, after one day of action, the NAIA canceled the event due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The event began last Wednesday, March 11th, but only half of the field plays in each of the first two days. HC was slated to play in Thursday’s nightcap against Johnson & Wales (Fla.) until the NAIA pulled the plug.
“It was a really tough pill to swallow. There’s really nothing to prepare you for the end of a career like that,” Farmer said. “Now it’s just about staying positive and thinking happy thoughts.”
Hastings was at shootaround when the news was received.
“Now we know a lot more information and it was probably the right call,” Douglas said. “But in the moment, it was just hard to deal with.
“I had about 10 seconds to regain my composure and tell my team because they knew something was going on. I just had to do it quickly because how else do you tell your team?”
Douglas said she took the news especially hard because of the circumstances of the final few weeks of the season as she was away from the team caring for her daughter Ava, who was born eight weeks premature.
“Just kind of sad because I missed their last two weeks of (the seniors’) career,” she said. “Then you’re trying to make a run at the national tournament and then that just ends, too.”
“They’re really good kids, and you don’t get a lot of senior classes like that. To have that big of a class, and have that many people contribute. Usually in your career, you don’t have a chance to coach kids like that for four years.”
The Broncos won 30 games for the first time in 10 years. They broke the school record for best start to a season and longest winning streak during a season. They won their first 26 games and were conference runners-up.
The five seniors — Emma Grenfell, Casey Doronkina, Farmer, Grasso, and Pankratz — certainly left their mark.
“They were really great kids,” Douglas said, choked up. “There’s no other way to put it, just really, really great kids who happened to be great basketball players and leaders. They were great all around. You knew you could trust them, they were doing the right things. They put our team first and were totally invested in what we were doing and I think it showed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.