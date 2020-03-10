KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced last week the rosters for the 2020 NAIA men’s all-star game, which will be played Tuesday, March 24 at Kansas City Municipal Auditorium.
Hastings College’s Bart Hiscock was selected as a member of the west team. The 6-foot, 6-inch senior from Bennington finished his career last week and earned first team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference honors after averaging 20.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. It was his second straight first team selection. He was second team all-GPAC as a sophomore.
Hiscock is joined on the roster by players from all across the country. Only one other GPAC player was invited, Dakota Wesleyan’s Ty Hoglund, who was the GPAC player of the year this season.
