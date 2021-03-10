Win or lose, Hastings College’s softball team has a flair for keeping things interesting.
True to form, the Lady Broncos’ twinbill sweep of York in its home-opening games Wednesday at Duncan Field was worth braving the cold to see.
After taking the opener 5-4 on a walk-off two-run single by junior right fielder Mattie Hogrefe, the Broncos hung on for dear life to ward off a late York uprising and win 12-9.
For head coach Troy Baker, the twin wins were the highlight of the day. That both games came down to the wire just made it that much more fun for those who came to watch on the blistery cold and windy day, with a 27-degree windchill keeping everyone on their collectively frozen toes.
“It wasn’t boring,” Baker said. ”I always tell my family, ‘Once you get to watch us, we’re not boring.’ We compete hard, we never give up, and in these conditions for both teams to put up that many runs is kind of incredible.”
Sophomore right hander Hannah Norquest went the distance to pick up the win in the opener for Hastings, scattering four hits between five walks and four strikeouts. Having missed a week on the field because of a school outing, she was rusty and tired at times but still managed to keep the Broncos in the game by settling down and blanking the Panthers over the final four frames.
“Hannah had that one inning (third inning) where she walked four batters in a row and after that she kind of settled in and kept us in the ballgame,” Baker said. “She told me, ‘I might be a little tired,’ and she wasn’t lying because she usually throws a lot of strikes and she struggled a little bit.
“But you know what? The team picked her up and got the ‘W’ for her.”
And “W” was just what the head coach had hoped to garner against a team that has given the Broncos a hard time in the past, he said.
“If it says ‘W’ in the win column, I’m all for it,” he said. “Pretty, ugly, gritty, whatever: It’s a win. You know, we have stuff to work on and we know that, but to come away with a couple ‘Ws’ in your home opener, that’s a great thing.”
Seeing the offense rise to the occasion in both games was another plus Baker said was worth noting. Swinging the sticks has been a team strength in the early going.
“Coming into this doubleheader, we were hitting .333 as a team and we kind of figured we could do some damage against a team that only had really one healthy pitcher available,” Baker said. “And York always gives us troubles. To come away with a couple victories is good for us.”
In the nightcap, Hastings put up crooked numbers in each of the first four innings in support of senior starting pitcher Kyra Maguire. Maguire pitched into the final frame before turning the ball over to sophomore Mia Pemberton for the final two outs.
Senior Kiana Villarreal had a huge day for the visitors, banging out home runs in both games.
With the wins, the Broncos improved to 7-10 on the season, while York remained winless in nine tries.
Game 1
York..................202 000 0 — 4 4 3
HC....................102 000 2 — 5 9 3
W — Hannah Norquest. L — Kate Reyes.
2B — H,Alyssa Carter (3), Mattie Hogrefe, Bailey Collingham.
HR — Y, Kiana Villarreal
Game two
York................302 110 2 — 9 13 3
HC....................332 301 — 12 12 3
W — Kyra Maguire. L — Kate Reyes.
2B — H, Alyssa Carter.
3B — H, Mia Pemberton.
HR — Y, Kiana Villarreal, Gabby Loya.
