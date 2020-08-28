Hastings College students in need of a test for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, now no longer will need to leave campus to have a sample taken for laboratory analysis.
No-cost testing for students will be available through a partnership with TestNebraska and Mary Lanning Healthcare, the college announced Friday.
Before being tested, students complete a symptom tracker form and consult with the COVID-19 case manager on campus to schedule testing. Samples are taken by trained employees at the Stone Health Center or the Osborne Family Sports Complex.
According to the college, the availability of free testing on campus for students should make it easier for the students to be tested in a timely manner and without having a standing relationship with a local health care provider.
Testing at the college also is available for campus employees, but college officials recommend that the employees work with their local health care provider first.
Mary Lanning Healthcare recently began partnering with TestNebraska to make the hospital one of its drive-through testing sites. TestNebraska is an initiative involving the state of Nebraska, vendors and local health care organizations to increase public access to testing statewide.
According to the Hastings College campus dashboard for COVID-19 statistics, as of Friday there were no active cases of the viral infection in isolation among students or employees, and one individual was in isolation waiting for test results of symptom abatement.
Six positive cases among students and employees have been recorded since July 1, and six cases have recovered since that same date. In that timeframe, a total of 15 COVID-19 tests have come back negative.
The college’s COVID-19 return-to-campus plan, campus dashboard and guideline matrix are available for viewing online at hastings.edu/return.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.