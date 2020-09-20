SEWARD — Coming off a five-set victory over Midland, the Hastings College volleyball team was hoping to start a little win streak after winning two straight matches. But the Broncos ran into a tough Concordia University team.
Hastings College committed too many errors, which is something it couldn’t afford against the unbeaten Bulldogs, who swept Hastings 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.
“We knew (Concordia) was going to be a more competitive team (than Midland) — they’re the most competitive team we’ve seen in the GPAC so far,” said HC head coach Alex Allard. “And we knew it was going to come down to errors, and we just made too many.”
Despite the errors, the Broncos made runs to make the Bulldogs sweat a bit towards the end of each of the first two sets. But both times Concordia closed out the frames before cruising through the third for the sweep.
“You have to give them credit; Concordia’s a great team,” the HC coach said. “We knew it was going to be a tight match...The first two sets weren’t too bad. We were in it; we lost by four. We were close, we just have to work on getting consecutive points and not going back-and-forth.”
Marlee Taylor led Hastings with eight kills while Syney Mullin added seven. Makenna Asher, a St. Cecilia graduate, totaled 21 assists.
Gabi Nordaker was the Bulldogs’ top attacker, finishing the match with 13 kills. Camryn Opfer was right behind her with 12 kills. Kalee Wiltfong totaled six kills in the match.
The Broncos will try to bounce back with a win against Doane Wednesday for the Broncos’ senior night at Lynn Farrell Arena.
“(Doane’s) a totally different team,” Allard said. “Doane is going to be a lot smaller in the front row. They have some assets, but I feel like we can go in and take some sets off them right away.”
Hastings (3-2, 2-1)................................21 21 19
Concordia (3-0, 3-0)..............................25 25 25
