In Saturday’s conference game against Dordt University, the Hastings College women’s team made a third-quarter push to keep the game within reach.
The Defenders were leading by 11 midway through the period, when Hastings College went on a 7-0 run to pull within 44-40, but Dordt answered with a 13-2 run of its own en route to a 72-53 victory at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Allison Bauer led the Broncos with 20 points and went 7-for-13 from the field, including 4-for-7 from 3-point range. Teammate Carley Leners poured in 10 points. Ali Smith tallied seven points in the game, while Taylor Beacom chipped in with five. Shayla Carrier totaled four points and Natalia Dick ended with two.
Erika Feenstra and Karly Gustafson each recorded 15 points to lead the Defenders.
Hastings struggled form the field, making just 19 of their 60 shots to finish with a 31.7% shooting clip. The Broncos were also out-rebounded 40-28 in the contest. On the other end of the court, the Defenders shot 47.4% (27-for-57).
The Broncos have now lost four of their last five contests and will be back on the floor Wednesday. HC will go on the road to play Mount Marty University. The Lancers have won just one game in Great Plains Athletic Conference play and have a record of 3-14 on the season.
