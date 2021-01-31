After a nail-biting, 68-60 contest at the Mitchell Corn Palace back in December, the Hastings College women’s basketball squad played host to the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. What ensued was another hard-fought battle on the court, which resulted in a 79-62 victory for the visiting Tigers.
DWU came out roaring in the first quarter, starting the contest off on a 10-0 run, capped by an offensive turnover that turned into a layup for Tigers sophomore Matti Reiner.
HC senior Kaitlyn Schmit ended the run for the Tigers with a mid-range jumper. Senior Shayla Carrier followed her teammate’s jumper with a layup to further cut down the lead for the Tigers.
After a pair of Tiger free throws, the Broncos made a run in hopes of turning the momentum on their side, starting with another layup from Carrier, then a pair of free throws by senior Karli Hale to put the Broncos to within four of the Tigers with 4:29 left in the first quarter.
Reiner would end a scoring drought for both teams that spanned 1:37 with an early dagger of a 3-pointer that started an 11-2 run for the Tigers, giving the Tigers a 23-10 lead going into the second quarter.
A steal on defense by Tiger junior Kaylee Kirk allowed an easy layup by freshman Haidyn Pitsch that extended the lead for the Tigers to 15 points at the 8:21 mark. After a cold streak by both teams, Bronco sophomore Allison Bauer drew a foul and made the front-end of a pair of free throws with 5:39 left in the half.
Bauer would chip into the lead even more a minute later with a put-back basket and put the Broncos to within 12 of the Tigers. The Tigers had an answer, though, getting a layup from Kirk to answer Bauer’s put-back, then continuing to add back to their lead on what would become a 7-0 run.
In the final two minutes of the half, the Broncos got some hot shooting in, which included a 3-pointer by freshman Carley Leners. Junior Taylor Beacom took control on the offensive side of things for the Broncos after Leners’ 3-pointer, getting a layup to put the Broncos to within 16 yet again.
Down 38-20, Beacom hit a clutch 3-pointer at the buzzer, making the halftime deficit for the Broncos a manageable 15 points.
“(Dakota Wesleyan) had a really good start, and we struggled shooting the ball," said HC head coach Jina Douglas. "In the first half, we shot 25%. I don’t care how hard you play or what you try to do on offense or defense, (if) you can’t make any more shots than that, it’s not gonna go well. I thought it was good that we fought back, considering sometimes when you don’t make shots, it’s hard to play hard. So, it was good that we fought back, but we just didn’t have it on the offensive end tonight.”
Beacom again would continue her hot shooting out of intermission, getting a layup and putting the Broncos to within 13. The Tigers answered Beacom with a 6-0 run to once again go ahead by 19 points. For a majority of the third quarter, the Tigers and Broncos would trade runs, all the way to a 17-point, 57-40 lead for the Tigers with 1:40 left in the quarter.
To close the third quarter, the Broncos capitalized on a pair of offensive turnovers by the Tigers, first with a 3-pointer by Beacom, then a pair of free-throws by junior Ali Smith to make it a 57-45 lead going into the final quarter of play.
Bauer continued the hot end to the third quarter with a layup, then recorded a steal on defense that allowed Beacom to get a layup that put the Broncos back to within single digits of the Tigers and a 9-0 run for the Broncos.
A 3-pointer by Kirk eventually put the Tigers back up by 13, but would be at a stalemate with the Broncos, who answered everything the Tigers threw at them for two minutes of play. Bauer and Beacom combined for a 4-0 run to put the Broncos back to within nine of the Tigers, with Beacom’s layup off a Tiger offensive turnover forcing Tigers head coach Jason Christensen to call a full timeout.
Out of the timeout, the Tigers went on an 8-0 run that turned into the dagger run of the play, putting the Broncos behind by 17 with 2:26 to play.
Leading the Broncos offensively was Beacom with an impressive 21 points on the day. Bauer and Smith also tagged in with 11 and 10 points, respectively, to round out the double-digit scorers for the Broncos.
On the other side of the ball, Kirk led the Tigers with 20 points, with Pitsch and Reiner right behind with 19 and 17 points, respectively.
“I thought Beacom played well,” Douglas said. “The previous couples games haven’t been her best performance, especially on the offensive end, so it was good for her to come out and be aggressive and try to score. When she’s aggressive and trying to score, she’s a much better player and that helps us on the offensive end. She was fully engaged today, so that was good to see.”
Now 5-14 on the season and 4-13 in conference play, Hastings will be back in action at Lynn Farrell Arena on Wednesday when the Broncos face the Mount Marty Lancers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.