Chances were few and far between for Hastings College Wednesday night.
The Broncos (10-4, 8-4) were on their heels most of the night against Briar Cliff, playing more defense than offense on Lloyd Wilson Field’s turf.
The Chargers (9-1-1, 9-1-2) pressured HC for the full 90 minutes, producing their lone goal — the winner — in the 32nd minute.
Ariana Rodriguez found twine with her free kick from 20 yards out. Rodriguez had three shots on goal for the game, equal to BC’s leading scorer Flor Suarez.
Suarez was largely absent from the Charger attack, but drew enough attention for HC to lose track of Rodriguez and others.
Briar Cliff outshot Hastings 13-8 (7-5). Had they been without Sarah Carpenter in net, the Broncos might have trailed and fallen by a wider margin.
Carpenter recorded six saves, including a pair of diving saves eight minutes apart. Later, she stopped a free kick with her hands and a little help from the crossbar on a high liner.
Hastings’ leading scorer Jacqueline Gilbert didn’t register a shot in the contest. The Briar Cliff back line smothered Gilbert, who has netted 10 goals this fall.
Dekota Schubert drilled a pair of shots on goal for HC, but Ruby Campa played solid for the Chargers, who have outscored opponents 40-3 this season.
Schubert’s — and Hastings’ — best chance to crack the scoreboard came in the 59th minute when the freshman forward chased Gilbert and directed traffic toward the Briar Cliff goal and struck a hard shot right at Campa.
The play was eventually whistled offside, anyway.
Twenty minutes later, Miley Prine chested a corner on net for the Broncos but it was defended by the Chargers’ back line and cleared.
As time wound down on the fall portion of its split schedule, HC sent two more balls on goal. A free kick in the 84th minute was scooped up and so was a shot by Carolyn Hopkins in the 86th as the Broncos had the advantage in numbers.
Hastings, which sits fourth in the conference standings, now has months to wait for the postseason. No official timetable has been announced by the GPAC or NAIA for a potential spring start date.
