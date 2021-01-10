The COVID-19 pandemic has made it a difficult year to be embarking on a journey never traveled before, but the Hastings College women’s wrestling team is making the most of its inaugural season. And Sunday morning, the Broncos competed in the first-ever Hastings Open.
HC has had several competition canceled due to the pandemic, and there were even a few teams that had to cancel their trip to Hastings for the tournament, but Broncos’ head coach Cara Romeike was pleased with the way the morning played out.
“It was super exciting being able to run my first-ever college tournament,” Romeike said. “I’m thankful we get to wrestle (Sunday), and that is the biggest thing, I think, is that we get to be here and get matches under our belts. Obviously, with COVID, there are road bumps and things you run into — we had seven teams confirmed and then it goes down to three. Which, was okay; we have people here and have matches going on.
“I’m excited and really proud of my girls for the hard work they put in. It’s all about getting experience.”
In the first-ever Hastings Open, the home squad boasted its first tournament champion in Kimberly Pollak. The Hastings College 155-pounder beat both of the opponents in her bracket, earning pins in both matches.
Pollak pinned Wayland Baptist University’s Elana Vasquez in 1 minute, 49 seconds, and then she recorded another pin against teammate Jacqueline Carreras in just 1:13.
“Kim is awesome. Kim hasn’t wrestled for that long, but she comes in every day wanting to get better,” the Broncos’ coach said. “She’s very hard on herself, but in a good way. She wants perfection and strides towards perfection. I think that’s a good thing in an athlete, that she’s willing to learn and grow and get better.”
The Broncos’ roster was limited on Sunday, with injuries being a big reason for the lack of numbers. HC’s Amy Fuller went 0-3 in the 136-pound weight class, and Carreras (155) dropped both of her matches on Sunday.
Fuller and Pollak have competed in every contest Hastings has had this season, and Romeike said the limited roster has not made things any less competitive in the practice room.
After the tournament ended, Romeike spent some time talking to recruits. She has said she hopes to double the size of the team — which has nine wrestlers on the roster — by next season, as she looks to build a solid program from the ground up.
“I expect next year to be a lot better. We have a really great recruiting class, so I’m super excited about that,” Romeike said.
In the inaugural season, Romeike has spent a lot of time developing a culture within the program. She wants the girls to be competitive in competitions and practices, but the highest priority is supporting each other as teammates.
“Honestly, (the culture) has been about family, just looking out for each other. We don’t have to get along all of the time — and sometimes that doesn’t happen with it being so competitive — but we do have to love each other and look out for each other despite all of that,” Romeike said. “Reinforcing that creates an environment that has very low drama... Honestly, I think it’s been going really, really well.
“Despite whether someone’s been wrestling a couple months vs. 14 years, they still support each other and want to see that person succeed. They’re not, ‘I hope you fail.’ They’re saying, ‘That’s my teammate and I want to see them succeed.’ ”
