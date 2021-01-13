Jina Douglas exhaled when she exited the women’s basketball locker room at Lynn Farrell Arena Wednesday night.
“We needed that,” Douglas said, smiling after her Broncos’ 88-54 victory over Doane.
All the things Hastings College was exposed for a week ago in its 78-70 crumble against Briar Cliff — the Broncos first loss to the Chargers in nine games, Doane was caught with Wednesday night.
The Tigers were blitzed by Hastings, which displayed an improved effort in several areas.
Defense. Rebounding. And shooting the ball well didn’t hurt, either.
For the first time this season, Jina Douglas’ squad put a full game together, earning their fifth win of the season in front of the home crowd at Lynn Farrell Arena.
From the start, Hastings (5-10, 4-9) pressured Doane and took the initiative. It led to a 27-14 advantage after 10 minutes and a cruise control finish for the Broncos.
“I thought we just had really good energy to start,” said Douglas. “Then you hit a couple shots and that gives you a little bit more.”
A pair of 3-pointers by Taylor Beacom helped the Broncos to a 10-2 lead two minutes in. After Doane answered with six straight points, Beacom, who finished with 16 points, added another triple as part of HC’s 11-for-18 (61%) effort from the floor in the first quarter.
Hastings broke 50 points in the opening half for the first time this season, collecting eight 3s on the way, including a pair from freshman forward Carley Leners. Beacom’s fourth 3-pointer beat the halftime buzzer after a perfectly executed screen play that spurred her open.
Ball movement played a crucial role in HC’s offensive success. If Doane (4-13, 2-12) lapsed, the Broncos scored on back door cuts. Otherwise, Hastings created space and flushed it through the twine.
“It wasn’t a lot of tough, contested jumpers,” Douglas said. “Our ball movement led to open looks and any time you knock them down it helps us, obviously.”
Hastings, a team that averages 18 turnovers, coughed it up just four times in the first 20 minutes.
“A really good first half in terms of ball movement, taking care of it, and getting good looks,” Douglas said.
The teams opened the second half with sevens points each before Doane suffered a five-minute scoring drought and HC grew its lead to 38 points.
Leners provided the Broncos their largest lead at 42 with her final field goal of the night early in the fourth. Douglas replaced the starters shortly after.
Karli Hale, a senior who sees ample time off the bench, finished the game strong, hauling in three of her five offensive rebounds in the last five minutes. She recorded a double-double of 13 and 10.
“Karli plays hard,” Douglas said.
Considering Hale’s background, it’s obvious why she does.
Hale tore her ACL in high school in Holdrege and arrived at Hastings College to play golf. Basketball wasn’t initially on her radar, but Hale decided to walk on to the Broncos program.
“She literally gives everything she has,” Douglas said.
Deshler graduate Sydney Roth was one of two Tigers in double figures with 11 points. Haylee Heits led Doane with 13.
Senior Kaitlyn Schmit led four Broncos in double figures with a game-high 20 points.
Douglas hopes her team, which has experienced more downs than ups this season, finds confidence from Wednesday’s win with Dordt coming to town Saturday.
“Our biggest thing now is making sure we don’t have a let down,” Douglas said. “We’ve had a tendency to play really well for a certain game and then the next game we’re not quite as focused. That’s a sign of a young team, but we’ve got to make sure we bring just as much energy Saturday as we did tonight.”
DU (4-13)...........14 10 14 16 — 54
HC (5-10)............27 24 26 11 — 88
Doane (54)
Olivia Nall 2-10 0-0 5, Sydney Roth 3-9 4-4 11, Haylee Heits 5-8 3-4 13, Halle Konz 2-4 0-0 4, Azallee Johnson 4-6 0-0 8, Kyla Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Ashley Teten 1-8 0-0 2, Ragan Nickless 0-2 2-2 2, Taylor Perry 2-5 0-0 5, Bailee Baack 0-1 0-0 0, Kate Jansky 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 21-61 9-10 54
Hastings (88)
Rachel Hinrichs 0-0 0-0 0, Ali Smith 2-5 2-2 7, Elle Danley 3-8 0-0 6, Taylor Beacom 6-11 0-0 16, Kaitlyn Schmit 7-14 3-3 20, Carley Leners 5-6 0-2 12, Allison Bauer 1-9 2-2 5, Hayley Homan 0-2 0-0 0, Kaylee Wilson 0-2 2-2 2, Natalia Dick 2-2 1-6 5, Shayla Carrier 1-3 0-0 2, Karli Hale 5-7 3-4 13. Totals 32-69 13-21 88
Three-point FG: Doane 3-18 (Nall 1-5, Roth 1-4, Miller 0-2, Teten 0-3, Perry 1-3, Jansky 0-1), Hastings 11-35 (Smith 1-4, Danley 0-4, Beacom 4-8, Schmit 3-8, Leners 2-2, Bauer 1-7, Homan 0-2). Rebounds: Doane 30 (Johnson 5), Hastings 43 (Hale 10). Assists: Doane 11 (Roth 3), Hastings 22 (Smith 4, Leners 4). Steals: Doane 13 (Johnson 4), Hastings 13 (Danley 3, Dick 3). Blocked shots: Doane 1 (Nickless 1), Hastings 1 (Carrier 1). Turnovers: Doane 28, Hastings 18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.