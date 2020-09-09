Going into Wednesday’s match, first-year women’s soccer head coach Jade Ovendale was curious to how well the Hastings College defense would play. But those questions were answered after the Broncos’ 3-0 shutout of Kansas Wesleyan in the season opener.
Ovendale said the defensive group — anchored by a back four consisting of a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior — passed its first test.
“We’ve been working on a lot of stuff defensively,” said Ovendale, who was the head coach at Northern Oklahoma before taking over at HC. “We’ve done a lot of work on the defensive side and it was good to see it in action and see what we’ve been working on come alive... The shutout was big time for us.”
Senior Carolyn Hopkins, junior Holly Bosley — who donned one of the captain armbands — Taren Newman (sophomore), and freshman Miley Prine make up the back wall of the Broncos’ defense, and none of the four started more than six games last season. Bosley said the group is up for the challenge of being a reliable asset to the Broncos’ success.
“We’re up for taking the role,” she said. “It feels like we’ve been playing together for longer than three weeks... We just know that this is our time now and we have to step up and do it. We just trust each other and that’s a big part of what makes our back four good.”
While the defense was pitching its shutout, leading returning goal scorer Jacqueline Gilbert picked up where she left off, scoring two of Hastings College’s three goals, both coming off free kicks just outside the 18-yard box.
Gilbert opened the scoring in the 15th minute of the first half. After a foul 20 yards from goal, the Broncos’ junior tucked the free kick into the left upper 90 for a 1-0 lead. Then, in the second half of the match, Gilbert fired a second free kick, which found the back of the net after a slight deflection.
Ovendale said Gilbert has been working on her free kicks, so she was happy to see that practice pay off.
The Broncos’ second goal came from sophomore Taren Newman, in the 56th minute. Newman lined up for a corner kick on the left side of the field and curled the ball all the way into the right side of the goal, giving Hastings a 2-0 advantage.
“When we got the second one, (Kansas Wesleyan) kind of dropped their heads a little bit, and we just kept on going and built off that energy,” the HC coach said.
Hastings College finished in the round of 32 in the NAIA national playoffs. The Broncos will travel to play the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma on Saturday. Ovendale knows it’s going to be a tough task to take down the Drovers, who went to the Sweet 16 of the tournament.
Wednesday’s match was about more than finally lining up against someone other than teammates, it was about starting a season that some of the players weren’t even sure would happen. But the Bronco players know they need to cherish it as long as they’re able to take the field.
“I think this one really means a lot more, to get our first win and with it being our first game and with everything going on with COVID,” Bosley said. “Not a lot of teams get to play, so it means a lot to this team to get to play and get a win.”
As for the match being the first victory for Ovendale as the Broncos’ head coach, she was quick to give the credit to her players.
“It means a lot, but the credit goes to the girls and my two (graduate assistants),” Ovendale said. “They’ve listened and bought into everything that we’ve told them, so, to me, the credit really goes to them for buying into some new ideas that might have looked a little different in the past.”
