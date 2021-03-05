The women’s NAIA national track meet came to an end on Friday, while the men still have one more day of competition.
HC’s women’s team finished the tournament in sixth place with a total of 34 points, just three away from fourth place. Indiana Tech won the national championship with 111 points.
Lauren Tamayo, who was Athlete of the Meet at the conference tournament last weekend, finished the pentathlon in third place. The Bronco junior totaled 3,607 points, just five behind second place. Indiana Tech’s Leondra Correia won the event with 3,743 points. Tamayo also finished sixth in the 60-meter hurdles and just missed out on a medal in the high jump, falling just two inches shy of tying for seventh. Her time in the hurdles was 8.85 seconds, just 0.23 seconds behind Correia.
Teammate Abigail Collingham, a senior, brought home the silver medal in the pole vault. Collingham cleared 13 feet, 2 3/4 inches, just two inches shorter than gold-medal winner Josie Puelz of Concordia. Daisy Maessner, a junior at HC, placed third in the long jump, leaping for a distance of 18-8 1/2. William Carey’s Brittany Jones won the event with a jump of 20-0 1/2. Maessner then finished eighth in the triple jump, recording a distance of 37 feet, 10 3/4 inches.
Freshman standout Veronica Pinkerton just missed out on bringing a gold medal back to Hastings. The young 800-meter runner completed the race in 2 minutes, 14.05 seconds, only 0.36 seconds behind Aubry Donley of Friends. HC sophomore Kiara Anderson placed seventh in the weight throw, recording a distance of 55 feet, 10 1/4 inches.
The Broncos’ men’s team will still have four athletes — Juba McClay, Paul Plowcha, Tyler Summers, and Justin Villars (a Minden graduate) — that will be competing in Saturday’s action.
