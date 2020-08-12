This year has been far from normal and has provided new challenges for all coaches and athletes. But it can be even more difficult for a new coach trying implement his system and get to know his new players.
That's what St. Cecilia head coach Clint Head has been going through during this pandemic. But he said the STC community has been extremely supportive throughout the process.
"I'm learning every day, and the great thing about it is that I'm surrounded by a lot of people that are helping me figure it out," he said. "Father (Thomas) Brouillette and everyone in the Neverity Center … everyone and all the families have been helpful. The parents have been fantastic; whenever you need something or you have a question, people are there to help. They always ask what can they do to help. That's made it an easier transition."
Head said he has already met the majority of his players and even some of the families.
He said the STC community has a "a lot of good people with good values" and that the people have been ready to help at the drop of a hat.
Head knew this would not be a typical summer back when he joined the coaching staff and was named STC's activities director in April. But he said the players have adjusted to the new guidelines and put in the work any opportunity they get.
"There are things you can't control sometimes, and we were going to control the things we could. We could control when we come in and work out and we could control what that work out looked like, and we could control how hard we worked," the STC coach and AD said. "I'm excited to watch all of our activities."
The Bluehawks finished last season with a record of 4-5. After going multiple decades without a losing record, St. Cecilia has been below .500 two of the last three years.
But this year's group is hoping to change that, bringing back six senior starters from last season. Several of those returners are on the offensive and/or defensive lines, which should be a strong point for STC.
"Potential is a dangerous word, but I'm excited about the potential we have. We have some kids up front who really showed some potential this summer and could be a really talented unit and do some real moving around the line of scrimmage and pushing people off the football," Head said.
Head was an offensive coordinator for Hastings College before taking the job at St. Cecilia. He knows the Bluehawks have at least a base knowledge of what the offense should look like, but it could be something that improves as the season progresses.
"At the end of the day, we just want to score points. Getting it started and getting a base knowledge and getting the base concepts underneath them, it was good to work with them this summer and get some of those things," the coach said. "It'll come a long; we're working at it every day and they're getting better. We have a lot of kids that are smart kids. They're intelligent kids and they work at things, and once they get it figured out they really polish it and try to perfect it."
The St. Cecilia defense was the strongpoint last season, as the Bluehawks gave up just 13.3 points per game through the first seven weeks of the season. STC was 4-3 in those games, with the offense scoring just a combined 20 points in the three losses.
This year, George Arthur — a 6-foot, 2-inch, 230-pound senior —and Braden Lindamen (6-0, 225) will anchor the defensive line, as they did last season, while fellow seniors Matthew Boyd (5-10, 160) and Noah Daly (5-8, 160) will again patrol the secondary.
Anthony Sabatka (6-2, 215) and Isaiah Swanson (6-1, 220) — both seniors — will also return to the starting lineup and be a big part of the team's success.
Head expects the Bluehawks to once again rely on their defense.
"We're looking to continue to improve and be more fundamental in our scheme and our tackling," he said. "Parker Trumble does a great job as our defensive coordinator; he really does. He's continuously looking at how we can improve our scheme and how we can coach the kids. That's the big thing for is, is just being fundamentally sound. Football is not a real difficult sport. It's about blocking and tackling and doing your job. We've done a pretty good job this summer, when we've been able to work with them, of getting them to understand that."
August
28, vs. Wilber-Clatonia
September
4, at North Platte St. Patrick's; 11, at Twin River; 18, vs. Centura; 25, vs. Sutton
October
2, at Doniphan-Trumbull; 9, at GICC; 16, vs. Sandy Creek; 23, at Superior
